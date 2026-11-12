Steph Curry Named And Shamed The Retired NBA Players Who Made Misogynistic Comments About His Wife, Ayesha Curry — And Their “Apologies” Just Made Things Even Worse

The men disapproved of Ayesha kissing someone in a movie and said she's a 'blemish' on Steph's legacy because she 'doesn’t act like' an NBA wife.

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about. As far as high-profile marriages go, Steph and Ayesha are very unproblematic.

Unfortunately, that hasn't prevented people in the basketball world from sharing their unsolicited thoughts on the couple — namely, how Ayesha operates as a wife. For some, the issue seems to stem from the fact that Ayesha has a high-profile career of her own. She's the founder and CEO of Sweet July, a lifestyle brand that empowers and celebrates women and BIPOC creators. She's released multiple recipe books, sells her own cookware, and has also dabbled in acting.

Also read Steph Curry’s defense of wife sends Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young scrambling to apologize

, a rom-com movie that premiered on the Roku Channel earlier this month. In the movie, Ayesha shares a kiss with her co-star,podcast recently, former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young took issue with Ayesha's movie, suggesting that her participation in the film was inappropriate.

" is the definition of what everybody sees as a father," Gilbert said, leading the discussion. "The only blemish in the family is the wife, in the sense that she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives. "Comparing Ayesha to NBA wives whose behavior he approves of, like Magic Johnson’s wife Cookie or LeBron James’ wife Savannah, Gilbert said,"We don’t want to hear you. We just want to know you’re there, you’re fine.

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You’re taking the pictures. But we don’t want to know you.

"Gilbert also claimed that Ayesha"goes in DMs" to"chat with dudes" because"she needs their attention. " During the discussion, Nick could be heard agreeing with Gilbert. Notably, Nick and Steph were teammates on the Warriors during the 2017-2018 season.

"Usually the noise doesn’t bother me; it doesn’t bother Ayesha, but this one in particular, when you’re trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and, you know, obviously needing podcasts, tapings and topics and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife," Steph began. "Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to wanna have to, you know, jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kinda speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.

""Even the ignorance behind how acting works," he said, raising his eyebrows. "Obviously, I tried to laugh this one off, but, you know, something needs to be said, and, you know, anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I kindly suggest you just give the, you know, the happy hands, the congratulations. "He finished by suggesting that the men should publicly apologize to Ayesha.

"Maybe the apology can be as loud as, you know, y’all leading y’all shows with this topic," he said, before finally thanking the podcasters for givingThe video is garnering a lot of attention on X, too, where Steph is being hailed for calling out the blatant misogyny. Calling the video"perfect," one,"so glad he called out not just the losers projecting their own insecurities onto someone else’s relationship, but the misogyny at the root of it all.

""Ayesha having a life outside of Steph bothers people. ""MEN HATE AYESHA CURRY BECAUSE SHE DOESNT ACT LIKE BEING STEPH CURRY WIFE IS HER GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT! " suggestedSince Steph's video went live, the men have spoken out on the backlash. "All I said is he doesn’t get in trouble for nothing.

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He says the right things... If you gotta judge this family, his only blemish is the things that his wife said. That’s all I said," Gilbert said on aWhen he failed to apologize, Nick stepped in.

"This man Gil won’t say sorry at all," he said. "I’m sorry, Steph. You my dog. I love you.

If I said anything, I apologize like a man. I’m sorry.

" Gilbert then backtracked, saying,"I'm sorry if he's offended. I didn't mean it like that.

"As you'd expect, their"apologies" have only been met with more backlash. "funny part is they only apologized to Steph and not his wife who they were attacking," one XI think it's about time we started better policing who gets to own podcast equipment. You can watch Ayesha's new movie,