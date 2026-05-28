Stepfather: Taye Diggs Stars in Thriller About a Predatory Man Targeting a New Family

A new thriller titled Stepfather stars Taye Diggs as Darnell, a man who seeks out families to destroy but finds his plans complicated when his new wife and her daughters discover his dark secret. The official trailer reveals his history as a wanted predator preying on widows, leading to a tense confrontation. The film, directed by Chris Stokes, also features Tamar Braxton and a diverse ensemble cast. This role marks another addition to Diggs's recent filmography, which includes Both Eyes Open and voice work in RoboGobo.

Darnell, portrayed by Taye Diggs , believes he has finally found a genuine family with his new wife Asia, played by Tamar Braxton , and her daughters, after years of targeting and eradicating families that did not meet his unrealistic standards.

However, the apparent harmony quickly deteriorates as tensions flare and the family uncovers Darnell's sinister pattern of preying on widows and their loved ones. The official synopsis reveals that eliminating this family will not be as straightforward as he had anticipated. The trailer showcases Darnell's dual life: on the surface, he presents himself as a loving and kind partner, but beneath that facade lies a dangerous past.

He is a wanted man with a history of manipulating and destroying families, and as his carefully constructed mask slips, the family begins to see the truth. The film, titled Stepfather, features a supporting cast including Kalani Jules, Jessica Jarrell, Janeline Hayes, Dante Brown, Troy Brookins, TJ Shaw, Koda Kalani Beschen, and Elizabeth Dantus. It is directed by Chris Stokes.

For actor Taye Diggs, this role follows his recent appearance in Both Eyes Open (2025) and several voice acting contributions, such as in the animated series RoboGobo





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Movies Thriller Stepfather Taye Diggs Tamar Braxton Chris Stokes Thriller Movie Trailer Predatory Behavior Family Drama Crime Suspense

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