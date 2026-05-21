Stepfather of murdered teen's stepfather fined £50 for threat to murderer's family

The stepfather of a teenager murdered by her violent ex-boyfriend has been fined £50 for threatening to kill the murderer's family, despite pleading for leniency. Dean Jones has been 'dragged' through the courts due to a Facebook message where he hoped the killer and his brother objectively would hang themselves, amid the continuing trauma of experiencing Jayden Parkinson's murder.

The stepfather of a teenager murdered by her violent ex-boyfriend has slammed the 'injustice' of being fined £50 over a message saying her killer should hang himself.

Dean Jones, 54, said he was forced to relive the trauma of Jayden Parkinson's murder after being 'dragged' through the courts over a Facebook message he sent to the family of Ben Blakeley, who is serving life. Jayden, 17, was pregnant with Blakeley's child when he strangled her in a jealous rage and buried her in a ditch before exhuming the body and reburying her in his uncle's grave in Didcot, Oxfordshire in December 2013.

She had ended her relationship with the abusive 22-year-old a month before - but went to see him to tell him she was pregnant with his child. On what would have been Ms Parkinson's 29th birthday in September, Mr Jones sent a message to Blakeley's brother Christopher threatening to kill Ben and his brother Jake, who had lied to police about helping to cover up the murder.

In the message, he said he hoped the killer and his brother Jake, who had been accused of lying to police about helping to bury the teenager's body, would hang themselves, and threatened to kill them. Days later, police banged on the door of his bus - where he lived as a homeless person - and arrested him





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Ben Blakeley Jayden Parkinson Murder Beating Abusive Relationships Stepfather Fined Homeless Mental Health Support Mental Health PTSD

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