Stepdaughter's Constant Money Requests Threaten Retirement

A retired woman writes to Annie Lane seeking advice on how to address her husband's ongoing financial support of his adult daughter, who regularly asks for money, depleting their retirement funds.

Annie advises the reader in a situation regarding her husband's daughter's financial dependence. The writer, who has been retired for three years, expresses concern that her husband's constant financial assistance to his daughter is depleting their retirement funds. She and her husband have moved away from their children, and while they have six children, only one consistently requests financial help from her husband. This daughter, in her mid-30s, has always treated her father like an ATM.

While initially merely annoying, the writer now views it as destructive to their finances. Over the past three years, she estimates her stepdaughter has received over $50,000 from her husband, money they could have used for well-deserved vacations. The writer struggles with the situation as it's their only disagreement, and she's hesitant to confront her stepdaughter. Annie suggests the writer first talk to her husband, framing the conversation around financial sustainability and fairness rather than criticizing his daughter. She encourages the writer to understand why her husband feels compelled to financially support her, as it might reveal deeper issues. Annie emphasizes that the more her husband says yes, the more requests for money he'll receive, making it crucial for them to be on the same page.





