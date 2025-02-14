Stepdad Divorce And My Husband's Insecurity

A woman seeks advice on navigating a complicated situation involving her mother's divorce, her stepfather, and her husband's insecurity about their relationship.

My mom and stepdad (Hugh) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Mom has been involved with scammers for the last two years, giving away money and her Social Security number. I no longer talk to her because of this. She actually expected me to drive her places to meet these men and lend them her money! My stepdad and I started talking a lot about things involving my mom. We text each other good morning and goodnight.

Hugh doesn’t have children, and my birth father is in Ohio, so I don’t see him often. The problem is, my husband is saying my relationship with Hugh is “weird,” and he is feeling insecure. He says he thinks Hugh and I are attracted to each other. I’m a caregiver by profession, and I’m always there for people. I told Hugh how my husband feels, and now I feel bad about this situation. \Your thoughts would be greatly appreciated. —If you value your marriage, look at this from your husband’s point of view. Checking in every morning and every night with the man your mother is divorcing IS unusual. However, if Hugh had a hand in raising you, commiserating with you is understandable. If your husband feels threatened, perhaps Hugh can explain it to him. Whether or not it allays his fears, it’s worth a try.





