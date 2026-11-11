Jason Leon Watford Pleads Guilty to Murder of Anna Kepner on MSC Seascape Cruise

A 16-year-old boy is charged in the murder of Anna Kepner on the MSC Seascape. Discover the details of the arrest, the investigation timeline, and the charges against the suspect.

Jason Leon Watford has been charged with federal murder in connection with the death of Anna Kepner aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship. The 18-year-old victim was found dead in their cabin during the November 2025 voyage, prompting a swift federal investigation that has led to multiple arrests and serious criminal proceedings.

A 16-year-old boy, identified as the stepbrother of the victim, appeared in court on Friday, February 6. This young suspect is charged with murder following a federal probe that uncovered compelling evidence of foul play. The legal team is now preparing for trial as authorities finalize the charges against both individuals involved in the tragic incident.

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Anna Kepner's body was discovered wrapped in a blanket and hidden under a bed in their cabin. The gruesome discovery occurred when a housekeeper attempted to deliver fresh towels to the room. Instead of a standard service call, the staff member encountered Jason Leon Watford, who had visible blood on his hands and clothing. She then found Anna lying motionless face down on the floor.

The FBI was alerted to the incident by a cruise ship investigator after Anna was found with multiple facial injuries. The altercation took place in international waters following an argument at a restaurant on the evening of Sunday, November 8. Jason later told agents that he had boarded the ship earlier that day before the dispute escalated into violence.

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According to the affidavit, Jason claimed that the couple engaged in an escalating verbal dispute inside their room that caused him to snap. He allegedly struck Anna multiple times, resulting in blood emitting from her mouth onto his shirt, pants, and hands. Ship security personnel detained Jason after other employees were notified of the scene and alerted authorities.

During the legal proceedings, it was confirmed that a child was present in the cabin where Jason and Susan were staying at the time of the incident. Law enforcement partners from the FBI located the child inside the cabin and determined he was uninjured. The child is now in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and has been placed in foster care.

Susan's family has expressed profound grief over the loss of their loved one. A close family member described Susan as a beautiful soul who genuinely brought smiles to everyone she met. The family highlighted that she was a dedicated mother who rocked motherhood and viewed her children as her world.

Chappell, a family friend, stated that he grew up alongside Susan and watched her become a mother. He emphasized that her children were robbed of a lifetime of memories with their mother. He also noted that she was robbed of watching her babies become the people she dreamed they would be.

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Court records indicate that Jason previously assaulted Susan in 2024, for which he pleaded guilty. The current murder charge stems from the November 2025 incident that resulted in Anna Kepner's death. The legal process will continue as authorities finalize the federal charges and prepare for trial.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the tragic loss of a young life and the involvement of a minor in the crime scene. Legal experts and law enforcement continue to monitor the case as the 16-year-old stepbrother faces serious criminal allegations. The community remains in shock over the violence that occurred on a family vacation.