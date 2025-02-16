Stenhouse, Van Gisbergen Start Daytona 500 From Back After Tech Inspection Failures

NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Shane van Gisbergen faced penalties before the Daytona 500 due to repeated failures in pre-race technical inspections. Both drivers will start the race from the rear of the field and lose a crew member. Chase Briscoe secured the pole position with a record-breaking lap speed.

NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Shane van Gisbergen faced setbacks before the highly anticipated Daytona 500 , failing pre-race technical inspections twice. This resulted in both drivers starting the race from the rear of the field and the loss of a crew member for each team. Stenhouse lost an engineer while van Gisbergen's car chief was ejected. Technical inspections are essential in NASCAR to ensure fairness and safety, guaranteeing all vehicles meet the required standards.

This incident highlights the strict regulations enforced in the sport. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe secured the pole position with a remarkable lap speed of 182.745 mph, breaking Ford's nine-year dominance on drafting tracks. His achievement marks a new milestone for Toyota. Briscoe's move to Joe Gibbs Racing after Stewart-Haas Racing's closure last year was a significant career shift, taking over Martin Truex Jr.'s spot. Briscoe acknowledges the advantages and challenges of starting from the pole position, stating that while it provides a strategic advantage, it also necessitates careful fuel management. He understands the importance of consistent execution throughout the 500-mile race, recognizing that track position can be fluid and easily disrupted. The upcoming Daytona 500 promises to be an exciting showdown as drivers battle for victory on the legendary track





