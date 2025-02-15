STEM Scholar India Woodson Inspires Change Through Passion for Science

This article tells the story of India Woodson, a young woman driven to make a difference in the world through her work in STEM. Inspired by the memory of her mother, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack when India was young, India pursues her studies in Forensic Biology, hoping to solve problems and bring closure to others. She was awarded the Lorraine Dodero STEM Goes Red for Girls Scholarship, recognizing her potential and commitment to STEM.

India Woodson, a freshman at Baldwin Wallace University, is determined to make a difference in the world through her passion for STEM. This drive stems from a deeply personal experience: the unexpected death of her mother, Shalita, from a heart attack when India was just a child. Shalita had been born with a heart condition that wasn't diagnosed until after India's premature birth three months early. 'She's always been a fighter,' recalls Shalita Woodson, India's mother.

India's mother describes her daughter as a caring and compassionate individual who always wanted to help others. India herself says, 'We did everything together, so she kind of was like my rock. She was my best friend. It was hard. But since I was little, I kind of like took that and was like, 'Ok if I can help anybody, then that would be something more.'India's academic pursuits reflect this desire to help. She is majoring in Forensic Biology with a minor in Forensic Science at Baldwin Wallace University. India believes that science holds the key to solving problems and bringing closure to people. 'She wants to be able to help solve something for someone, and that's her thing. She wants to be able to give back, get somebody some closure. I love how caring she is,' explains Shalita Woodson. India was selected from hundreds of applicants pursuing STEM careers to receive the Lorraine Dodero STEM Goes Red for Girls Scholarship, awarded in memory of Lorraine Dodero who passed away from a heart attack in 2016. This prestigious scholarship recognizes India's dedication to STEM and her potential to make a positive impact on the world. Jenna Perpar, Chair of STEM Goes Red for Girls, says, 'We’re proud to support her and her dreams. That way it’s going to make a difference and not just better her, but Northeast Ohio.' Perpar emphasizes the importance of women in STEM, stating, 'STEM comes down to innovation, pushing us forward. The better off the world and everyone having a place in that. These girls knowing that they’re part of the solution.' She sees organizations like STEM Goes Red for Girls as crucial in empowering young women to pursue STEM fields and become future leaders. India herself expresses her gratitude for the scholarship and the organization's mission, saying, 'It’s amazing that there is an organization out there that’s striving to focus on women and STEM, and actually trying to make a beautiful change in the world.





