Stellar (XLM) Jumps 50% to Flip Monero as $114 Trillion Asset Manager Expands on Stellar

Stellar overtakes Monero (XMR) amid massive XLM rally tied to Wall Street interest.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. The move remains significant as DTCC, which sits at the center of U.S. market infrastructure, oversees more than $114 trillion in assets.

XLM is up more than 50% in the last seven days, the last time it increased this much was in July 2025.was up 30.60% in the last 24 hours to $0.2191 at the time of writing, the largest daily increase among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Following the price increase, XLM has risen past major privacy token Monero in crypto rankings.

Stellar has a current market capitalization of $7.16 billion and sits in the 14th spot, above Monero , which currently ranks as the 15th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $6.82 billion. Major cryptocurrencies often experience changes in their ranking when one asset sees buying pressure with a sudden spike in price, causing a rise in market valuation.

XLM started rising from a low of $0.146 on May 27 and continued its rise into the third day to reach an intraday high of $0.223 at the time of writing. The rise was accompanied by a significant increase in trading activity, with XLM daily trading volume rising as much as 924% at one point in the rally. Market participants point to increased institutional interest in tokenized assets and blockchain-based financial infrastructure as major catalysts behind Stellar's rise.

The rally has broken through key resistance levels including the daily MA 50 and MA 200 at $0.16 and $0.19 respectively that have contained XLM's price action since September 2025. Stellar's rally comes amid a wider pullback in the market with Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies down about 5% to 7% in the past week even as the global stock indexes reached record highs. SNC Scandic Coin: Regulated real‑world‑asset project launched on BingX, BitMart, L‑Bank and Biconomy





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