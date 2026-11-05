Stellar Surpasses XRP Ledger in Tokenized Fund Growth as BENJI Reaches $1.1 Billion

Stellar blockchain attracts $200 million into Franklin Templeton's BENJI fund, highlighting a major infrastructure gap with XRP Ledger and signaling institutional trust.

Stellar has achieved a significant financial milestone by hitting a $1.1 billion valuation, driven by a $200 million net capital inflow into the tokenized money market fund BENJI. This surge, verified by Token Terminal data, underscores a widening infrastructure gap between Stellar and XRP Ledger. Both networks share a common origin through co-founder Jed McCaleb, yet they are now diverging sharply in institutional adoption and liquidity depth.

BENJI Fund Attracts Massive Institutional Capital

Franklin Templeton selected Stellar as the second most significant network for its digital assets, ranking it behind only BNB Chain and ahead of Ethereum. This strategic placement highlights Stellar's growing role in connecting traditional finance with blockchain technology. The $200 million injection into the sgBENJI fund was a sudden event, occurring just as market reports were being finalized. Representatives from the RWA platform ZeusRWA confirmed that Franklin Templeton added an additional hundred million dollars to the fund immediately before publication.

Also read XRP Ledger Hits Record Whale Count as Price Consolidates at $1.27

Stellar Dominates Real World Asset Liquidity

Real World Asset liquidity on Stellar is concentrated among four major platforms. Spiko leads the market with approximately $2 billion in assets, holding about half of the total share. Franklin Templeton follows as the second largest participant. BlackRock-backed Ondo and Realiz each command around half a billion dollars, splitting the remaining significant portion of the market. This distribution demonstrates a mature and diversified ecosystem for institutional-grade digital assets.

XRP Ledger Shows Minimal Commercial Usage

In contrast, XRP Ledger activity remains limited to smaller transaction volumes and lower utility. Monthly asset distribution volume on Stellar reaches hundreds of millions, compared to just $22 million on XRPL. The disparity is even more pronounced in the stablecoin sector. Digital dollars on the Stellar network facilitate $20.48 billion in monthly transit volume for commercial payments. On XRPL, the same metric stands at only $9 million, indicating that assets are primarily held on balance sheets rather than used in active payment tunnels.

Advertisement

Strategic Integrations Drive Future Growth

Stellar's rapid expansion in the second half of 2026 is supported by key industry integrations. The network has successfully locked in Chainlink price oracles to ensure accurate data feeds for financial applications. These technical improvements are complemented by a joint venture with the US central repository DTCC. This partnership is expected to facilitate the direct release of traditional financial vehicles into the on-chain space by the first half of 2027.

Market Leaders Maintain Distinct Positions

While Stellar gains ground, other major cryptocurrencies face different market conditions. Solana, Ethereum, Near Protocol, and Zcash prices were analyzed for November 5, with discussions focusing on potential bullish reversals. Meanwhile, NEAR Mobile achieved the number one spot in finance app rankings across 38 countries, and IPX announced plans to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS stores. These developments highlight a broader trend of blockchain utility expanding into consumer finance and daily transactions across multiple ecosystems.