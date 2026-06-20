The long-standing alliance between XRP and Stellar has been disrupted, while their synchronized price dynamics have moved in opposite directions since the end of May 2026. While Stellar is recording major price gains, XRP continues to decline.

Stellar rides a $2.8 billion RWA wave while XRP gets stuck at $1.13, but tightening Bollinger Bands put the next breakout scenario in the spotlight.

The sharp trend reversal was triggered by an official announcement from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) about plans to launch asset tokenization - including stocks, ETFs and U.S. Treasuries - on the Stellar blockchain in the first half of 2027. The long-standing alliance between two giants of the crypto payments segment - XRP and Stellar (XLM) - has been disrupted, while their synchronized price dynamics, previously mentioned even by former, have moved in opposite directions since the end of May 2026.

While Stellar is recording major price gains, XRP continues to decline. Below is a detailed breakdown of tokenization fundamentals and the technical picture on the charts. Distributed Asset Value: On Stellar, this figure reached $2.83 billion, up 21.62% over 30 days. By comparison, XRPL stands at $360.32 million, down 10.83%. 30-day RWA transfer volume: On Stellar, this metric increased by 142.34% to $661.84 million, while XRPL recorded only $44.93 million.

RWA investor base: The number of RWA holders on Stellar rose by 44.75% to 17,803 addresses, while XRPL has only 122 addresses. At the same time, XRPL maintains an advantage in total stablecoin volume, with $922.42 million versus Stellar's $296.24 million, as well as in total 30-day stablecoin transfer volume, with $5.11 billion versus Stellar's $4.27 billion.

On the XLM chart, the price explosion at the end of May is clearly visible: the price expanded the Bollinger Bands, broke above the upper band and reached a peak near $0.29. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 57.64 after leaving overbought territory, which points to market stabilization. The XRP chart shows the opposite picture. In early June, the coin broke below the middle Bollinger Band, confirming.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading near $1.13, trapped in a narrow range between the middle line at $1.1739 and the lower Bollinger Band at $1.0526. The current narrowing of the Bollinger Bands on the XRP chart indicates that the asset is accumulating energy before a strong move out of the price range.

There are two possible scenarios: Bullish scenario: If the price holds above the psychological level of $1.10 and the lower band at $1.0526, it would create a base for a rebound. To repeat Stellar's success, buyers need to restore XRPL's status as an active RWA platform, break through the middle line at $1.1739 and consolidate above the upper band at $1.2953. This would open the way toward targets in the $1.45-$1.60 area.

Bearish scenario: If buyers fail to hold current positions and capital continues to flow into the Stellar ecosystem, XRP risks dropping from $1.13 to retest the lower Bollinger Band at $1.0526, with the possibility of further decline toward the strong psychological support level at $1.00





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