Stellar Leads Tokenized Fund Growth Amid $4.67 Billion RWA Market Surge

Stellar surpasses Ethereum and Solana in daily tokenized fund growth with $44.9 million increase as the network's real-world asset market reaches $4.67 billion.

Stellar ( XLM) has established itself as the dominant leader in the rapid expansion of tokenized real-world asset funds, significantly outpacing major competitors like Solana and Ethereum. According to market data published by Token Terminal on November 13, the blockchain co-founded by Jed McCaleb recorded a daily market capitalization growth of $44.9 million for tokenized funds over a twenty-four-hour period. This substantial influx of value demonstrates a clear shift in institutional and retail interest toward the Stellar network for managing digital representations of traditional financial assets.

Market Cap Growth Surpasses Competitors

The specific metrics highlight the magnitude of Stellar's recent momentum when compared to other leading blockchains. While Stellar saw a $44.9 million increase, the market cap of tokenized funds on Solana rose by $29 million during the same timeframe. Ethereum followed with a $10.8 million increase, and zkSync Era experienced a smaller growth of $3.5 million. These figures, sourced directly from Token Terminal data, underscore the competitive advantage Stellar currently holds in attracting capital into its tokenized ecosystem.

Also read OKXICE to Launch 24/7 Tokenized Stock Trading Despite Issuer Objections

The total value locked in real-world assets on the Stellar network has experienced exponential growth over the past twelve months. Data from rwa.xyz indicates that the RWA market on Stellar has expanded approximately sixfold, reaching a valuation of $4.67 billion. This rapid accumulation of value suggests that market participants view Stellar as a preferred infrastructure for bridging traditional finance with blockchain technology, driving significant trading volume and asset issuance.

Technical Infrastructure and Compliance Features

Stellar Development Foundation emphasizes that the network was architecturally designed to meet the specific regulatory and operational requirements of banks and transfer agents. Unlike many general-purpose blockchains, compliance tools are embedded directly into the base layer of the Stellar protocol. This design allows asset issuers to implement strict governance measures, such as vetting investors through trustlines, freezing accounts in case of fraud, and clawing back assets to maintain regulatory adherence.

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Performance metrics further support the network's utility for financial institutions. Transactions on Stellar settle within 3 to 5 seconds, providing near-instant finality that is critical for high-frequency trading and settlement systems. Additionally, network fees are measured in fractions of a cent, making micro-transactions and large-scale asset tokenization economically viable. Users can seamlessly move funds to and from fiat currencies through local service providers known as anchors, facilitating efficient on-ramps and off-ramps for digital assets.

The current price of XLM stands at $0.1476, reflecting ongoing market valuation of the network's technological capabilities and growing adoption. Financial experts note that the combination of speed, low cost, and built-in compliance features creates a unique value proposition for enterprises seeking to tokenize illiquid assets. This infrastructure advantage has attracted significant institutional interest, positioning Stellar as a key player in the broader digital asset economy.

Institutional Partnerships and Future Outlook

Several major financial entities are currently building tokenized funds and U.S. Treasuries on the Stellar network. Spiko is offering euro funds managed by Amundi, while Ondo has launched its USDY token on the platform. WisdomTree is also developing its own funds on the network, indicating strong support from established wealth management and investment firms. These projects demonstrate the practical application of Stellar's technology in managing real-world financial products.

Looking ahead, significant institutional milestones are scheduled to impact the network. In May 2026, DTCC and the Stellar Development Foundation announced that the Depository Trust Company would tokenize the assets it holds in custody on Stellar. According to DTCC, DTC-tokenized assets are expected to become available on the network in the first half of 2027. This partnership represents a major step toward integrating traditional capital markets infrastructure with blockchain technology, potentially unlocking trillions of dollars in liquidated assets.

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The convergence of technical performance, regulatory compliance, and high-profile institutional adoption suggests that Stellar is well-positioned for continued growth. As the tokenized asset market expands, networks with robust infrastructure and clear regulatory frameworks are likely to capture the majority of new capital. The upcoming integration with DTCC in 2027 will serve as a critical test of this trajectory, potentially setting a new standard for the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation.