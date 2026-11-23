Stellar blockchain recorded $207.2 million in new tokenized funds between November 15 and 22, 2026, driven by Franklin Templeton and Spiko, signaling strong institutional adoption of real-world assets.

The Stellar blockchain network experienced a significant surge in institutional adoption, recording $207.2 million in new tokenized fund inflows during the seven-day period ending on November 22, 2026. This substantial injection of capital reaffirms the growing confidence that major financial institutions have in blockchain technology for managing real-world assets. The data highlights a clear trajectory of expansion for digital asset infrastructure within the traditional finance sector.

Stellar ranked among the top blockchains for tokenized fund growth according to figures released via Token Terminal. The influx was primarily driven by two major entities: Franklin Templeton, which contributed $108.0 million, and Spiko, which added $68.2 million to the network. These figures demonstrate that high-volume institutional players are actively utilizing Stellar for large-scale asset tokenization rather than merely testing the technology.

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Institutional Growth Drivers and Key Players

Franklin Templeton remains a cornerstone of this growth, having integrated its BENJI fund on Stellar since 2021. The recent $108.0 million addition underscores the scalability of their operations on the network. Spiko also played a critical role, contributing $68.2 million through its overnight swap fund. Together, these two entities accounted for the majority of the quarterly growth, establishing a strong precedent for other financial institutions to follow suit.

Record-Breaking Real-World Asset Valuations

The total value of real-world assets tokenized on the Stellar network reached $4.1 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2026. This represents a 36% increase from the second quarter and a remarkable 548% growth compared to the same period in 2025. Such exponential growth indicates that tokenization is moving from a niche experiment to a mainstream financial mechanism for asset management and liquidity.

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Two specific assets were the primary drivers of this third-quarter expansion. The first was Tradable's new tokenized private credit product, which brought significant capital into the ecosystem. The second was the continued influx of funds into the Spiko Amundi overnight swap fund. These products offer investors access to traditional financial instruments through the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology.

Expanding Global Regulatory and Market Access

Stellar has significantly widened access to tokenized funds across the United States, Europe, and Asia through strategic regulatory and partnership developments. In August 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management issued a no-action letter. This letter confirmed that Franklin Templeton's registered mutual funds and exchange-traded funds could use BENJI for cash management, expanding the set of institutions permitted to hold the asset.

European integration was further strengthened when Franklin Templeton registered grBenji as a Luxembourg UCITS share class for third-party distribution. This share class is now live on the 21X platform, facilitating easier access for European investors. Simultaneously, Marketnode has partnered with Stellar to act as the tokenization and distribution platform, further broadening the network's reach into Asian markets and enhancing institutional accessibility.

Diverse Sovereign Debt and Upcoming Industry Events

In late August 2026, Stellar held more tokenized non-US government debt than any other blockchain, with approximately $490 million in sovereign instruments. This diverse portfolio includes Spiko's euro Treasury bill fund, Mexican CETES, and Brazilian Tesouro bonds facilitated through Etherfuse. Additionally, the network hosts South Korean Treasury bonds and a digital sovereign bond from the Marshall Islands, showcasing its global utility.

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Looking ahead, the industry continues to focus on education and networking. The Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit is scheduled to take place from December 14 to 20, 2026. This event will likely serve as a key platform for discussing the future of tokenized assets and the continued expansion of blockchain infrastructure in traditional finance sectors worldwide.