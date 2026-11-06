Stellar Blade Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 With Complete Edition in November 2026

Stellar Blade arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in November 2026 as a Complete Edition. This move ends its PlayStation 5 exclusivity after two years, bringing the hit action game to a new console platform for $60.

Stellar Blade officially launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 2026, marking the end of its exclusive run on the PlayStation 5. After more than two years as a Sony console exclusive, the action-adventure title developed by Shift Up has expanded its reach to a third major platform. This strategic release ensures that fans who missed the April 2024 debut on PlayStation can now experience the game on handheld hardware.

Complete Edition Includes All Previous DLC Content

Consumers purchasing Stellar Blade on the Nintendo Switch 2 receive the Complete Edition, which bundles the base game with two previous downloadable content expansions. The retail price is set at $60 for both digital purchases on the Nintendo eShop and physical copies sold in stores. This comprehensive package offers significant value compared to buying the individual components separately over the past two years.

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Storage Requirements and Platform Exclusivity

Nintendo Switch 2 owners must clear 25.3 GB of storage space to download and install the game files. The title is not available on the original Nintendo Switch console due to hardware limitations. Only users with the newer Switch 2 model can access the port, ensuring that the game runs at an optimal performance level for this specific device.

Stellar Blade Gameplay and Narrative Overview

Stellar Blade is a stylish and fast-paced character action game where the future of humanity hangs by a thread after Earth has been devastated by mysterious and powerful creatures known as the Naytiba. Players assume the role of Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad, who descends from a space colony with a mission to reclaim Earth and save Humankind. The narrative unfolds as Eve discovers that not everything is as it seems in the post-apocalyptic world.

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Playtime Estimates and Completionist Metrics

Most players should expect somewhere between 20 and 40 hours of gameplay, primarily depending on how much side content players get sidetracked with. Meanwhile, 100% completionists will need closer to 60 hours with the action game. The substantial playtime ensures that the $60 price point is justified by the extensive content available in the Complete Edition.

Critical Reception and User Review Disparity

Stellar Blade notably has an 81 on Metacritic, which is a good score, but not quite a great score. That said, its user review marks across the Internet are superior and suggest critics got their marks wrong. To this end, it has a 91 user review score on Metacritic, a 96 on the PlayStation Store, and a 95 on Steam. This discrepancy highlights the strong affinity among players for the title despite mixed critical consensus.

Future Development and Sequel Status

The Nintendo Switch 2 port arrives ahead of the game's sequel, which currently does not have a release date but has been announced and is in active development. This timeline suggests that Shift Up is leveraging the success of the first game to build momentum for the next entry in the franchise. The availability on multiple platforms, including PC since June 2025, supports a broad audience for the upcoming sequel.