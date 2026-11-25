Rather than spending millions on factory-backed teams, Stellantis will focus on developing new hi-po vehicles and supporting customer racing.

Stellantis will drop its factory-backed World Endurance Championship and Formula E teams at the end of the season to focus on high-performance vehicle development.

The automotive giant says restructuring will allow for more resources to go toward customer racing programs, especially in rally. Employees who currently work in the dropped motorsports divisions will be reassigned to other development and engineering roles at Stellantis. Stellantis is preparing its exit from the World Endurance Championship and Formula E, but the automaker isn’t giving up on motorsports. In fact, the decision is meant to funnel more energy into making motorsports-focused cars for customers.

Also read Stellantis Is Ending Factory WEC Racing, While Promising More Performance Cars

The Peugeot 9X8 hypercar is Stellantis’s only factory-backed car in the WEC; that partnership will end at the end of the year. The automaker has a bit more skin in the game in Formula E, where Citroën and Opel each hold two spots on the 24-car grid this season. Both teams will exit Formula E at the end of the season in summer 2027.

By ending its FIA World Championship partnerships, Stellantis says it’ll be able to focus on building motorsports-capable cars for enthusiasts. Employees who currently work in the WEC and Formula E divisions will be retained and reassigned to other areas focused on performance-vehicle development and customer racing.

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Those reassigned employees will likely pivot to work on high-performanceStellantis says it’ll continue to build on its engineering and competition knowledge in customer racing programs—especially rally racing, where several of its brands have deep rally roots. Dismantling factory-backed teams likely frees up the automaker to invest more in smaller collaborations with privateer teams, much like its partnership with PH Sport on the Lancia Corse HF in the World Rally Championship.

The restructuring aligns with Stellantis’s FaSTLAne 2030 plan, which aims to launch more than 100 new and refreshed vehicles by 2030. Reassigning motorsports employees to other areas will undoubtedly help streamline the development process for enthusiast-focused cars to meet the automaker’s ambitious goals.has reached out to a Stellantis spokesperson to find out how this will affect its involvement in other major motorsports events such as NASCAR, withAlayna Wilkening grew up reading motorsport magazines and following her grandpa around his Chevrolet dealership's showroom floor.

In true Hoosier fashion, her first car was a hot pink custom cardboard"Fiero-vette" for her kindergarten Kindy 500 race. She now autocrosses a 1994 Miata with her dad, which she learned to drive the night before her first event. Alayna went to Indiana University and graduated with a degree in journalism and a minor in graphic design.

As a testament to her great taste in cars, her first real one was a metallic orange 2007 Chevy HHR, which she lovingly called"The Dumptruck. "