Stellantis is recalling 82,843 Ram 1500 pickups from 2022-2024 after the NHTSA said anti-lock brake software faults could raise the risk of a crash.

S&P 500 and Dow exit correction territory as Wall Street ralliesData center opposition is 'way overdone,' Liz Peek arguesAmazon warns of surcharge under NYC's Delivery Protection ActStellantis has recalled 82,843 model-year 2022–2024 Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks due to an anti-lock brake software issue that increases crash risks.

Stellantis has recalled more than 80,000 Ram pickup trucks over a software defect that could raise the risk of a crash, according to federal regulators. The recall was issued due to the anti-lock brake module software possibly misreading inputs from the brake pedal and pedal sensor, which could cause improper brake light illumination, unintentional vehicle movement or a loss of driver-assist features, such as electronic stability control, AutoPark and forward collision warning.

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"Improper brake light illumination, unintentional vehicle movement, and a loss of driver assist features, such as electronic stability control, AutoPark, and forward collision warning, can increase the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said in its notice. Stellantis said it was aware of one accident without injury, 12 customer assistance reports, 6,001 warranty claims, 48 field reports and 5,310 other service records linked to the issue, a Stellantis spokesperson told USA TODAY. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE