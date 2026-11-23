Stellantis is expected to cut its World Endurance Championship, Formula E, and World Rally Championship teams.

Stellantis is on a cost-cutting mission, and it may soon completely walk away from all forms of motorsport in Europe. If true, this would come despite the Dodge brand recently announcing that it will Under the leadership of CEO Antonio Filosa, Stellantis wants to save €6 billion by 2028 in a bid to help turn around the company.

During July, August, and September in Europe alone, the conglomerate lost €311 million , and it appears Filosa believes the motorsport campaigns of Peugeot, Opel, Citroën, and Lancia simply aren't worth the investment. French publicationreports the gavel will fall on Stellantis' racing endeavors this week during a meeting with the Works Council and representatives of Stellantis Motorsport.. During five years of competition, the car hasn't won a single race.

Also read SNK World Championship 2026 Announces $4.2 Million Prize Pool and Fatal Fury Top Prize

Additionally, Citroën currently competes in Formula E, and Opel is scheduled to join the Formula E grid in January. Lancia also returned to the world of rally earlier this year with the Ypsilon. It competes in the World Rally Championship's WRC2 class andafter winning Rally Croatia earlier this year. The Lancia team went on to claim victories at Rally Islas Canarias and Rally Chile and ultimately claimed the team championship.

Killing off the team after its success would be a massive shame. It's understood that the Stellantis Motorsport arm employs roughly 300 people across its WEC, Formula E, and WRC teams, and that racing costs the brand around €300 million per year. That's a lot of money, and investing in these motorsport efforts would likely only make sense if Stellantis believes the exposure it gets is worth the investment and helps drive up its production car sales.

Advertisement

Under the new strategy from boss Antonio Filosa, Stellantis will prioritize the Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat brands, which it believes have the"highest potential for profitability.

" Stellantis will direct 70% of its future brand and product investments into these brands alongside Pro One, its commercial vehicle business unit. The Chrysler, Dodge, Citroën, Opel, and Alfa Romeo brands aren't going anywhere and will"benefit from these same global assets and increased brand distinctiveness.

" Meanwhile, DS and Lancia will be managed by Citroën and Fiat as specialty brands. Stellantis is aiming to launch more than 60 new vehicles and 50 refreshed models by 2030, including 29 BEVs, 24 hybrids, 39 ICE and mild hybrids, and 15 plug-in hybrid or range-extender models.