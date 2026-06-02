Stellantis Global Brands Strategy: More Differentiation, Not Less

Stellantis announces a strategy to concentrate investment on four global brands-Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram-while ensuring distinct identities for its other marques through the new STLA One platform and targeted design investments.

Stellantis is set to refocus its strategy on four key 'global' brands-Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram-while promising greater differentiation across its other ten owned marques.

The company plans to achieve this through significant cost reductions, the adoption of new shared platforms, and allocating 70% of its investment to these flagship brands. A new architecture, STLA One, will underpin most future vehicles, bringing increased technology sharing. Despite this consolidation, Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis's European boss, emphasized that the approach will actually lead to more distinct brand identities rather than badge engineering.

He clarified that the classification of brands as global, regional, or specialty is not a ranking but a strategic tool for capital allocation. The global brands will get the first application of new investments; for instance, Peugeot will launch the first model on the STLA One platform for the B- and C-segment.

Subsequent models on the same platform-for Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and others-will involve substantial expenditure to diversify each model's design, body type, shape, and brand-specific attributes, not merely rebadging. Cappellano stressed that STLA One is a brand-new native electric vehicle architecture, not an evolution of the previous STLA Medium, underscoring the necessity of dedicated EV platforms to stay competitive. The plan ensures that each mainstream brand's recognized product attributes are enhanced through tailored investments, maintaining individuality even with shared underpinnings





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Stellantis Global Brands STLA One Electric Vehicles Brand Differentiation

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