Stellantis Gears Up to Launch Mobile Service Program

Stellantis plans to launch a mobile service program to provide greater convenience for customers, similar to Ford's nationwide offering. The program will initially focus on the Southeast region and gradually expand nationwide. While the exact details are still under wraps, the service will encompass light maintenance tasks and basic repairs, with technicians coming directly to the customer's location.

Stellantis , the automaker behind popular brands like Jeep, is preparing to launch a mobile service program in a bid to provide greater convenience to its customers. Speaking at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show, Jeep Senior Vice President Mike Koval Jr. revealed that the program will initially be rolled out in a handful of cities in the Southeast region, partnering with a couple of dealers. Koval Jr.

emphasized that the program is still in its early stages and not ready for a wider announcement, highlighting that Ford is considerably further ahead in its mobile service program, which expanded nationwide in 2023. He acknowledged that Stellantis has been closely studying Ford's approach to learn from their experience. Koval Jr. envisions a service where technicians will come directly to the customer, whether it's their home, workplace, or any other convenient location. Customers won't have to lift a finger, as the program will also offer alternative transportation if needed. The initial scope of the mobile service will encompass light work such as oil changes, tire rotations, and basic recall and technical service bulletin repairs. The ultimate goal is to develop a nationwide program that involves dealers as partners. Stellantis recognizes that the technicians currently employed at dealerships may not be suitable for this mobile service, as they are tied to their locations. Therefore, the company is exploring the possibility of recruiting technicians with a slightly different skill set and profile for the program. Koval Jr. mentioned that Stellantis is considering various models for implementing the mobile service program, including partnering with a third-party provider to handle the logistical aspects such as purchasing and outfitting vans. He pointed out that these investments can be substantial and that leveraging an existing infrastructure can be advantageous





