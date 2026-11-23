Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Stellantis has never been a bastion of EV enthusiasm and progress. Back ...

Stellantis has never been a bastion of EV enthusiasm and progress. Back in the day , Sergio Marchionne was a very openly, blatantly anti-EV CEO.

He actually asked customers toStellantis is still dragging its feet on EVs in the United States and elsewhere, but the assumption at the top seems to have shifted to believing that the whole industry will transition over the EVs eventually. Just not today.

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CEO Antonio Filosa recently said that the US would eventually embrace electric vehicles, but that EV adoption is just slower here than in other regions . Filosa notes that the share of new auto sales that are electrics is just 7% this year, about the same as five years ago.

“It has been a bubble driven by regulation. ​But then, when the administration has decided to deregulate, the ⁠consumers have been preferring other powertrains,” he added. It’s hard to argue with such claims. There are barriers to more sales, as already noted, but Americans apparently haven’t stormed dealerships looking for EVs except in certain rare circumstances.

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The fact is: more vehicle options and probably better consumer awareness have led to countries across Asia, Europe, and South America rapidly increasing their EV adoption rates and catching up to or passing the US market.

“The level of magnitude and the speed of ​transition is going to be lower for sure than other regions,” Filosa predicted, but he said he “truly” believed the market would eventually boom in the US. As others have noted in recent times, Filosa says the automobile market is becoming more regional again, less global.

That may be the case, but it is also clear that some EV companies, most notably BYD, are rapidly expanding across the globe and helping to spur on much quicker EV adoption. The issue with the US is that it’s blocking such companies with severe 100% tariffs. So, the US is getting no boost from these highly competitive new vehicles.

— is that markets that have a lot of EV choice and that have automakers trying to sell a lot of EVs can, in fact, find buyers. So, it’s hard to believe the claim that consumers in the US just don’t want EVs.

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It seems more likely to me that we don’t have enough EV options, automakers don’t try very hard to sell their EVs if they don’t have to, and there are significant barriers to put in front of consumers when they go to car dealerships. Is Filosa right — that Americans just don’t want EVs that much yet without serious incentives from the government?

Or is he just singing the same old disingenuous or wrong song in saying that Americans by and large aren’t ready for EVs yet? CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.