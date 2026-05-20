Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover Collaborate on Product and Technology Development in the U.S.

Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), two automotive conglomerates, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the United States. The agreement comes as both automakers aim to overcome their struggles to return to their historic highs.

The agreement will see the manufacturers collaborate on product and technology development in the U.S., which could develop into a manufacturing partnership. Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover, or JLR, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two automotive conglomerates announced on May 20.

The companies will work together to explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the United States, Stellantis confirmed in a release. The agreement comes as both automakers struggle to return to their historic highs. Things can't get much worse for JLR, or specifically for its Jaguar arm, which isn't currently selling vehicles in the U.S. market, so any partnership is likely welcome.

Stellantis is in a better position, though several of the brands in the 14-brand group struggle to sell even 1000 units per year in the United States





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Autos Stellantis Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) Product Development Technology Development United States U.S. Market

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