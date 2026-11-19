Residents in a south suburban village are raising concerns about yellow and orange-colored water they say is staining sinks, clothes and fixtures, while village officials maintain the water meets state drinking water standards.

﻿Steger, Illinois residents are complaining yellow and orange water as the village is citing aging infrastructure. The ABC7 I-Team is investigating. Residents in the south suburban village of Steger are raising concerns about yellow and orange-colored water they say is staining sinks, clothes and fixtures, while village officials maintain the water meets state drinking water standards.

Loren Harn displayed jars of water collected from different parts of town, saying, "this is center of town this is edge of town.

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" Harn said she has installed a filtration system at her dance studio but believes it has limited effectiveness. Asked what she thinks when she looks at the water, Harn replied, "I mean, I wouldn't drink it with you, right? I know. I know.

"According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the discoloration is caused by iron. The agency said iron levels are "...below the state Maximum Contaminant Level" and therefore it "...cannot require additional iron filtration by the community water system.

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" Residents who gathered to discuss the issue said they want action from village leaders. When asked what they wanted to say to the village, residents responded: "Just give us drinkable water. Water? We can give our children and our families.

" Several residents said the issue comes as water bills are increasing, with some potentially facing significantly higher costs. McManimen said she gives her 7-year-old son, Declan, only bottled water. Describing conditions in her home, she said, "the water comes out yellow out of the faucet. Our toilets have yellow water.

Our showers have yellow water. Our clothes are stained when we wash our lights.

""The only thing I use it for is to do laundry and even with that, I have to buy another chemical to help with the yellowing in the rust. I don't brush my teeth with it, I don't drink it," Hubbartt said. The village provided recent test samples that it said show Steger is in compliance with Illinois EPA drinking water standards. Village President and Mayor William Joyce acknowledged residents' concerns despite those test results.

When asked whether residents would still be reluctant to drink the water even if testing shows it is safe, Joyce agreed. Asked whether he would drink it, Joyce replied, "No, I wouldn't drink yellow water any more than anybody else would.

" Joyce said the discoloration is not coming from the village's wells and may instead be related to aging infrastructure. "It could be coming from the water mains themselves, or it could be the pipes inside the homes that have built up in them," Joyce said. Joyce said the iron is not coming from the water sources which are the wells.

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He also showed the I-Team how the issue has affected his mother's home, saying, "After 30 years, this is the buildup of iron particles within the house.

" According to Joyce, there have not been significant water infrastructure changes in Steger since 1908. He said a three-phase, $46 million infrastructure project is underway and should help address the problem over the next eight to 12 years.

"We'll be putting in so many miles of water main, replacing existing water mains that are either bad or in need of repair," Joyce said. Village officials also showed examples of old iron pipes they say are contributing to the issue. Those pipes are being replaced with plastic pipes as part of the infrastructure improvements. Asked how the situation makes her feel, resident Jessica Raymond responded, "Worried and sad.

I feel kind of helpless and powerless.

" The Illinois EPA said it has contacted the village to gather additional information about residents' complaints. The agency also said the water operator was directed to flush the system to address discoloration. Joyce said residents can purchase filters, flush their plumbing systems and save samples of discolored water for testing by the village.