Stefon Diggs Faces Dual Legal Battles Amid Sexual Assault and Strangulation Allegations

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs is entangled in two separate legal cases: a sexual assault accusation from a male acquaintance and a recent acquittal in a strangulation case involving his former chef. His girlfriend Cardi B publicly supports him.

Stefon Diggs , the New England Patriots wide receiver, is currently navigating two separate legal challenges that have put his off-field conduct under scrutiny. The first involves a sexual assault accusation from Christopher Blake Griffith, a male acquaintance.

According to court documents, Griffith alleges that after attending a basketball game together in 2023, they returned to Diggs' home where Diggs gave him candy laced with drugs and then sexually assaulted him. In response, Diggs has filed a motion to prevent Griffith from accessing his professional football contract, which Griffith had requested to determine potential damages.

The judge in the case has demanded that Diggs provide truthful, complete, and non-evasive responses regarding the nature of his relationship with Griffith, initially describing him as an acquaintance. The judge also asked Diggs to clarify who else was present at his home during the alleged incident and to detail his interactions with Griffith at the time.

However, Diggs is not required to answer questions about prior possession or distribution of controlled substances. Griffith's attorney has stated that his client is looking forward to proving in court that he is the victim of unwanted sexual advances by Diggs and violent attacks by Diggs' brother, asserting that the claims are not a fairy tale fabricated by high-priced lawyers. The second legal matter involves a strangulation allegation made by Diggs' former personal chef.

The chef accused Diggs of strangling her during a dispute over unpaid wages in December 2025. A jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before delivering a verdict of not guilty on May 5. Diggs' attorney commented that the evidence showed from day one that Mr. Diggs was wrongly accused and that this case represents opportunistic targeting of players as soon as they step off the field.

Following the acquittal, Diggs played his first game since the news broke, logging 43 receiving yards in the Patriots' 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins on January 4. This game marked his return to the field amid the ongoing legal battles. Amid the legal turmoil, Diggs' girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, has publicly expressed her support.

In a video posted on May 11, she referenced how Diggs treated another woman during her pregnancy, stating that the same people who defended him knew how he treated her. She continued, saying that the same person who abused that woman also abused her, and that their text messages show how he belittled and spoke to her.

Cardi B has not yet directly addressed the allegations from the former chef or the sexual assault case, but her comments have added another layer of public scrutiny to the athlete's personal life. The sexual assault case remains ongoing, with the judge pushing for more clarity from Diggs. As the proceedings continue, Diggs' legal team is working to resolve the pending litigation while he maintains his focus on his football career





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