Stefflon Don nearly died in ICU after giving birth as she reveals terrifying preeclampsia symptoms

Stefflon Don reveals the terrifying health scare she faced after welcoming baby boy Don Claes. Learn about her preeclampsia symptoms and urgent warning for new mothers regarding postpartum care.

British rapper Stefflon Don has revealed the harrowing details of a life-threatening medical emergency she faced immediately after giving birth to her second child, a baby boy named Don Claes. The 34-year-old musician disclosed that she secretly welcomed her son on April 26 but was immediately confronted with a severe form of preeclampsia that required urgent medical intervention.

This announcement serves as a critical awareness campaign for new mothers regarding the risks that can persist after delivery. Stefflon Don described her physical symptoms as terrifying, noting that her legs and feet became extremely swollen and her blood pressure reached dangerously high levels during this postpartum period.

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She reported that fluid built up in her lungs, a symptom that escalated to the point where she was nearly admitted to the intensive care unit. The severity of her condition highlights the silent dangers of postpartum complications, which often go unrecognized by the public despite affecting thousands of women annually.

Don also highlighted environmental factors that may have contributed to her distress, revealing that severe mould was discovered in the ventilation system of the apartment where she was staying. This discovery raised additional concerns about her health and breathing capacity during an already fragile time, creating a frightening experience that overshadowed the initial joy of welcoming a new child.

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Preeclampsia is defined as a pregnancy-specific multi-system disorder characterized by high blood pressure and damage to other organ systems, such as the kidneys or liver. It typically develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy or in the postpartum period, affecting approximately 25,000 women in England and Wales each year.

Without timely treatment, the condition can be deadly for both the mother and the baby. Risks are higher for women who are over 40, obese, carrying multiples, or have existing conditions like diabetes or kidney disease. Stefflon Don's experience underscores the need for continued vigilance and healthcare support for all new mothers.

As a trailblazer in British hip-hop, dancehall, and grime, Stefflon Don leverages her platform to discuss topics that are rarely addressed in mainstream media. Her candid storytelling ensures that these medical warnings reach a wide and diverse audience, moving beyond the typical narrative of celebrity baby announcements.

She stated that giving birth does not mean the physical journey is over, and mothers must prioritize their own health alongside their babies. Her advice is clear: new mothers should not ignore any symptoms, even after the baby has arrived, and should seek immediate medical help if they experience swelling, high blood pressure, or breathing difficulties.

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Stefflon Don has now encouraged other new mothers to remain vigilant and proactive about their health in the weeks following childbirth. By sharing the specific date and name of her child, she has personalized a medical issue that affects thousands of women, aiming to educate the public on the realities of postpartum health.

Looking forward, Stefflon Don's narrative serves as a case study in the importance of postpartum monitoring. Medical experts note that while pre-eclampsia often begins during pregnancy, it can develop after delivery, making ongoing care essential for the safety of new mothers and their infants.