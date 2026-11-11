Steffi Graf Family Drama: Brother Escapes to Las Vegas Tunnels Amid Arrest Warrant

The Graf family faces turmoil as younger brother Michael is on the run in Las Vegas tunnels while Steffi Graf posts loving photos with husband Andre Agassi. 57‑year‑old champion remains under media scrutiny.

Steffi Graf, the 57‑year‑old tennis legend, has posted a rare family photo with husband Andre Agassi while her younger brother, Michael, is reportedly hiding in tunnels beneath Las Vegas under an arrest warrant. The two celebrated figures are in the headlines as the family confronts legal and personal challenges.

Michael Graf's Underground Escape

According to reports, Michael Graf, 55, has been uploading a series of videos on his Facebook page that appear to be filmed in subterranean tunnels under the city. In one clip, he directed a complaint at his brother‑in‑law, claiming an alleged physical altercation between the pair. No evidence has surfaced to substantiate those claims, and authorities have not released details of an investigation.

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The videos were discovered by the Daily Mail, which reached out to Agassi's representatives for comment. They remain silent on the matter, citing privacy concerns. The arrest warrant remains active as authorities search for the missing brother.

Steffi Graf's Public Response

Despite the turmoil, Graf has taken to Instagram to share a loving snapshot with Agassi in front of a fireplace. She captioned the photo, 'Lucky to have you Stefanie' and added a heart emoji. The post garnered over 1.2 million likes and highlights the couple's public affection.

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Agassi added to the post footage of his two children, Jaz and Jaden, playing tennis on the family court. He wrote, 'Perfect day with my love,' and continued to celebrate his wife's achievements since her 2001 marriage to him and her 2004 induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Family Ties in Las Vegas

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have called Las Vegas home since the early 2000s. Graf stated in interviews that the move was motivated by family ties: her mother, brother, and their children all settled in the city. She added that living in proximity to Allen‑Agassi's birthplace helped them stay close.

The couple has two children, and their family life is frequently showcased on social media. Recent posts show them sharing joy and solidarity during events like the Laver Cup, where Agassi will represent the United States.

What Comes Next?

The legal status of Michael Graf remains unresolved. Police have not confirmed whether he has safely returned or surrendered. Meanwhile, Steffi Graf continues to focus on her charitable work and family cohesion, as she toasts to a hopeful future in Las Vegas.

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Agassi's public statements echo his affection for Graf, and he notes that their partnership remains strong amid public scrutiny. The pair's next public appearance will be at the upcoming Laver Cup, where they are expected to demonstrate the undying love that is central to their union.