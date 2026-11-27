The costars reunited for eight TV movies, but Wagner has a pretty funny answer when asked what it would take for him to play Jonathan Hart again.

“He’s like my brother,” the actress said of her costar.and Stefanie Powers last played television’s most glamorous crime-solving couple, but the connection between the two actors has hardly faded.

Powers, 83, who starred opposite Wagner for five seasons on, says their relationship has extended well beyond their time playing Jonathan and Jennifer Hart. In fact, the actress considers her longtime costar family.

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“He’s like my brother,” Powers recently told, saying that Wagner remains “a tremendous part of my life” and someone she loves dearly. Adding that they “talk to each other quite often. ”That kind of affection is part of what madesuch an enduring television pairing. When the series ended its original run in 1984, viewers weren’t quite ready to say goodbye to the wealthy couple whose knack for stumbling into murder investigations was matched only by their chemistry.