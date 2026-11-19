Wild Orchid singer Stefanie Fair received a $70,000 settlement from the Tennessee Board of Claims after she was wrongfully arrested and charged with DUI while sober by Trooper Keith Velez in June 2024. Blood work confirmed no alcohol or drugs in her system, leading to the dismissal of the charge.

Wild Orchid singer Stefanie Fair was awarded $70,000 after Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers wrongfully arrested and charged the pop star for DUI — while she was stone-cold sober.

Fair, 53, who sang alongside Fergie in the ’90s girl group, is expected to receive the payout within the next few weeks as the Tennessee Board of Claims approved the settlement over the June 2024 incident, a spokesman for the state attorney general’s office told WSMV4, which first reported the deal Tuesday. Former singer Stefanie Fair reached a $70,000 settlement with the Tennessee Highway Patrol following a wrongful DUI arrest while sober.

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Velez claimed he detected a “very distinct odor of alcohol that comes from either the person or inside the vehicle,” though Fair told him she didn’t drink, body-cam footage “She almost f–king hit me when I was wrapping up a traffic stop,” Velez can be heard telling another trooper who arrived at the scene.

“I just come up to the car, and it just reeks of alcohol. ”“On my life, I don’t drink alcohol,” she told the trooper. The singer, who also starred in the Bravo reality series “There Goes the Motherhood” and is married to former A&M Records president Ron Fair, was given a field sobriety test and continued to insist she hadn’t had anything to drink.

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Fair was pulled over by THP Trooper Keith Velez for failing to change lanes while driving in Nashville back in June 2024. Velez claimed the test showed she exhibited signs of intoxication. He then arrested her for DUI.

However, her blood work later came back clean, showing no alcohol or drugs in her system, and the charge was dismissed. Stefanie Fair , Renee Sands and Stacy Ferguson of Wild Orchid attend the WB Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas, on Oct. 28, 1999.

“If this could happen to me completely sober …” she told the outlet. “It was just like, very scary. ” Fair’s attorney, Ben Raybin, said sober drivers in Tennessee have no way to recover their costs, even after their DUI charges are tossed — so suing is their only option.

“I think that the state has recognized that a lot of these arrests are just completely legally unsupportable,” Raybin told the outlet, adding that “if they went to a jury trial, a jury would find against them. ”Fair’s settlement comes after the THP shelled out $75,000 to Thomas Manis, who was busted in East Tennessee’s Monroe County in December 2023,Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Former singer Stefanie Fair reached a $70,000 settlement with the Tennessee Highway Patrol following a wrongful DUI arrest while sober.

Fair was pulled over by THP Trooper Keith Velez for failing to change lanes while driving in Nashville back in June 2024. Stefanie Fair , Renee Sands and Stacy Ferguson of Wild Orchid attend the WB Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas, on Oct. 28, 1999.