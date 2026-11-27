Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, formerly known as Mr Tinder, faces serious charges after an alleged incident at a Soho nightclub. The Groucho Club implemented strict new rules following the accusation.

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, the 36-year-old internet personality once crowned 'Mr Tinder', has been formally charged with raping a woman at The Groucho Club in London. The defendant gained worldwide recognition in 2017 after receiving a record-breaking 14,600 likes on the dating application in a single year, a feat that launched him into mainstream media fame.

Legal Charges And Court Timeline

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized the rape and two counts of assault by penetration charges on Friday, September 11. Tomlin initially appeared before Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 2, following a comprehensive two-year police investigation into the allegations.

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He remains on bail and is scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 30. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that specialist officers are currently providing support to the alleged victim during this legal process.

Club License Review And New Rules

The Groucho Club, an exclusive establishment located in the heart of Soho, temporarily closed its doors in late 2024 in response to the serious allegations made against Tomlin. The venue has historically been a hub for London's fashionable creative scene and a favorite haunt for high-profile celebrities.

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Its notable patrons have included figures such as George Michael, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Noel and Liam Gallagher, Lily Allen, Robbie Williams, Freddie Mercury, and Noel Fielding. The institution is widely regarded as a pillar of style and glamour within the capital.

The Swiss art dealers who own the club successfully won the right to reopen in January 2025 under strict new conditions. These regulations limit members to inviting only four guests onto the premises, requiring members to accompany their guests at all times to ensure safety and conduct.

Dating Record And Public Profile

Tomlin accumulated more than 48,000 likes on his Tinder profile since creating it in 2015. At the height of his viral fame, he was reportedly securing 40 matches per day, a metric that contributed to his selection as the platform's most popular user in 2017.

His public profile extended beyond digital records, featuring appearances on popular television programs such as Celebs Go Dating, This Morning, and Dinner Date. The contrast between his previous celebrity status and the current legal proceedings has drawn significant attention from the media.

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Investigation And Future Proceedings

The charges follow an extensive inquiry that spanned two years, highlighting the complexity and gravity of the case. The court proceedings at Southwark Crown Court will determine the validity of the claims made regarding the incident at the Soho venue.

As the case moves forward, the Groucho Club continues to operate under its revised membership protocols. The upcoming court date on November 30 will mark the next significant step in the judicial process for Stefan-Pierre Tomlin.