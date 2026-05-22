Steep Canyon Rangers and insights from Graham Sharp on their 25-year music career and upcoming album

This news article highlights the musical journey of Steep Canyon Rangers, a North Carolina-formed bluegrass band led by Graham Sharp, and provides insights on their creative process, collaborations, and the inspiration behind their latest album.

group Steep Canyon Rangers have become consistent hitmakers, tying Old Crow Medicine Show in 2024 for the most No. 1 albums on The North Carolina-formed group’s Graham Sharp (banjo/vocals), Mike Guggino (mandolin/vocals), Nicky Sanders (fiddle/vocals), Mike Ashworth (drums/vocals/dobro/guitar), Barrett Smith (bass/vocals/guitar) and newest member, guitarist/vocalist Aaron Burdett, who joined in 2022, are known for a style that takes traditional bluegrass styles and infuses them with progressive arrangements.

Isaiah Rashad on Choosing Radical Acceptance With New Album ‘It’s Been Awful’: ‘S—t Happens to Everybody’‘I’ve never sang a song besides on a record, and Aaron’s never had somebody sing one of his songs besides himself,’ Steep Canyon Rangers founding member Sharp tells.

‘I sing Aaron’s ‘Stubborn Love’ on this . It’s so natural for the writer to be the one to sing it, but we were sitting backstage one time, and someone was like, ‘This sounds like something Graham could sing. ’ We’ve learned where we all fit in that cast of characters and who is best suited to tell what stories.

It’s giving everybody not just a chance to show what they can do, but to have their own kind of story to tell. ’ In 2011, Steep Canyon Rangers and fellow songwriter-banjoist Steve Martin won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s entertainer of the year accolade. The new album features appearances from Martin, as well as singer-songwriter Edie Brickell and bluegrass group Della Mae’s Celia Woodsmith.

Graham Sharp speaks with Sharp about the new album, memories from the Grammy-winning group’s 25 years in the spotlight and what’s ahead. weichart





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Steep Canyon Rangers Grand Ole Opry Year Awarded International Bluegrass Music Association Eddie Brickell Della Mae Radical Acceptance Violation

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