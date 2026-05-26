SteelSeries Announces Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2, a Speed and Precision Gaming Mouse

SteelSeries has released the brand-new Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Mouse, a 68g ultralight gaming mouse built for speed, precision, and durability. The mouse features 4K polling, Quantum 4K wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 200 hours of battery life. The SteelSeries TrueMove 26K sensor delivers 26,000 DPI, 400 IPS tracking, 40G acceleration, and adjustable lift-off distance.

SteelSeries has released the brand-new Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Mouse, along with a new set of colorways for their mousepad SteelSeries launches the Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 , a 68g ultralight gaming mouse built for speed, precision, and durability.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 packs 4K polling, Quantum 4K wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 200 hours of battery. The SteelSeries TrueMove 26K sensor delivers 26,000 DPI, 400 IPS tracking, 40G acceleration, and adjustable lift-off distance. A new set of colorway options for the QcK Heavy mousepad has also been released, giving users some new options to fit their desk's design. The mouse is currently available for $110.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 continues the legacy of the award-winning Aerox Series mice, engineered for speed, precision, and durability. The mouse features customized RGB lighting, long-lasting battery life, and deep configuration options. The advanced Quantum 4K wireless technology and TrueMove optical sensor deliver near-instantaneous responsiveness and precise control over the wireless connection. The rechargeable battery provides up to 200 hours of usage over Bluetooth or 120 hours on 2.4GHz





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Steelseries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Gaming Mouse Ultralight 4K Polling Quantum 4K Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Truemove 26K Sensor Long-Lasting Battery Life Customizable RGB Lighting

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