Steelers, without Aaron Rodgers, serve Broncos a Black Friday beatdown: ‘It was old fashioned’
Then the Broncos kicked the ball off on the NFL’s foray into Black Friday and it was Sean Payton’s team, not McCarthy’s, that spiraled into calamity over a 27-5 Steelers beatdown.
PITTSBURGH — This pair of storied football franchises could not have more divergent Thanksgiving weeks.suspending running back J.K. DobbinsThey traveled here Wednesday and spent Thanksgiving sequestered together just up the Allegheny River from the smoldering ruins of the Steelers operation after Pittsburgh’s.
Aaron Rodgers accused Mike McCarthy of sleeping on the job, failing to watch much film of the Broncos before Tuesday night and so much more. The disarray went so viral, was so thorough, and took over this city so completely that any level of fallout felt possible as game day — complete with disagreeable weather — arrived.
Then the Broncos kicked the ball off on the NFL’s foray into Black Friday and it was Sean Payton’s team, not McCarthy’s, that spiraled into calamity over a 27-5 Steelers beatdown.
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