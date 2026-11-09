Steelers vs. Eagles Game Moved to New Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles has been flexed. Originally scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST from Lincoln Financial

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOriginally scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST from Lincoln Financial Field, the NFL has now moved the start time of the contest up to 1:00 p.m. EST, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. A matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium will move back to the 4:25 p.m. EST slot that the Steelers-Eagles contest has vacated.

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Flex: A Week 11 schedule change with the Jaguars-Giants moving to 4:25 p.m. ET, and Steelers-Eagles to 1 p.m. ET. What originally looked like one of the tougher games on Pittsburgh's schedule at the onset of the season has now lost a good amount of its luster, even if the Battle of Pennsylvania is still sure to draw some level of intrigue.

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The Eagles are currently mired in a seven-game losing streak, which has seen their record plummet to 2-7, while starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is also out for the remainder of the year due to blood clots in his lungs. While the Steelers are always a draw in terms of ratings and fan interest, and the same could be said for Philadelphia, there just isn't as much stakes on the line for both sides as originally expected.

It's still a big game for Pittsburgh, though, who is currently 6-2 and riding a four-game win streak as it comes off of its Week 9 bye and gets ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals for a Sunday Night Football showdown on the road this week before facing the Eagles in Week 11. Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.