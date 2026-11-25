The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers in a late-night announcement, making him inactive and fourth on the depth chart behind Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar. The team is unsure how Rodgers, who turns 43 next week and plans to retire after the season, will react.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making him inactive for their Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos. The decision was announced at 11 p.m., shocking the football world.

Rodgers is now the fourth-string quarterback on the Steelers depth chart. Mason Rudolph starts, with Will Howard as backup and Drew Allar as the emergency quarterback. Rodgers did not even get backup duty. The team is reportedly unaware of how Rodgers will react to his benching.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers, Name Mason Rudolph Starter, Rodgers Inactive vs. Broncos

The Steelers informed him of their decision to start Rudolph in Week 12 against the Broncos, but they do not know his response. The Steelers do not know how Aaron Rodgers will react to tonight's news, one reporter wrote on X. I guess we will find out together, a source said. According to insiders, it was simply a coach's decision made by Mike McCarthy. Yet it was business as usual for the Steelers this week.

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McCarthy deflected a question about benching Rodgers during his Monday media availability. Rodgers took part in the standard starting quarterback press availability Tuesday afternoon. McCarthy had said Monday that Rodgers was his quarterback. On Tuesday, he spoke glowingly of Rodgers' experience and what that means to his team.

Late Night Announcement Shocks NFL

Then came the late-night announcement. The team's statement from spokesman Burt Lauten was written in a matter-of-fact fashion, as if it was not something that would rock the NFL. The announcement came with an 11 p.m. PR notice. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said in a video posted on X that Rodgers has been fine this year.

His play has not been remarkable, but it is certainly not warranted of being benched. Pittsburgh is 6-4. The fact that Mike McCarthy decided to bench Aaron Rodgers, for me means that there is absolutely something behind the scenes that happened and there is more to this story, Orlovsky said.

This team does not throw the ball down field as much recently, and guys have not been as open as they were early in the season, for sure, but that is not all on Aaron Rodgers, Orlovsky said. The fact that they are benching him now tells me that something happened between him and McCarthy to make this decision and that will be coming out at some point.

Bob Pompeani, the Sports Director at CBS Pittsburgh, wrote on X that there must be so much more to this story. A news dump at 11:15 at night out of nowhere, Pompeani wrote. Just two days ago, Mike McCarthy was asked about a QB change, and he said No. Rodgers was his QB. Today, he spoke glowingly of Rodgers' experience and what that means to his team.

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Steelers Offense Struggles in Recent Losses

Now this? The Steelers offense has been a mess the past couple of weeks in losses to the Bengals and Eagles. But the team sits at 6-4 and is currently tied for the sixth seed in the AFC. At least for now, it is not as if the Steelers are turning to the quarterback of the future.

Rudolph has been a longtime backup. While steady in that role, it would be a surprise if he suddenly significantly upgraded the offense. Rodgers turns 43 next week and has said he is retiring after the season. He may have played his last game in a nondescript loss to a struggling Eagles team.

It would be a fair argument to say the Steelers may have done Rodgers very dirty. They talked him out of retirement at 42 years old and sold him on a pipe dream that featured him riding off into the sunset after his reunion with Mike McCarthy. They failed to give him any additional help at the trade deadline. Rodgers deserved more than potentially ending his NFL career on the bench.

Rodgers Career May End on Bench

The Steelers front office all but set him up for disaster. Now Pittsburgh is left wondering how their veteran quarterback will respond to being sent to the bench in favor of Mason Rudolph. All unofficial news should be taken with a grain of salt, but this NFL report on Rodgers' benching is startling nonetheless.

The fact that the Steelers not only announced Aaron Rodgers was being replaced as the starter but also designated him inactive takes it to another level, especially considering a midnight announcement and Mike McCarthy stating Rodgers was the starting QB on Monday and again today deflecting blame for the failing offense elsewhere.