PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of faith in the development of Drew Allar and Will Howard. While they aren't certain either is their next franc

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile they aren't certain either is their next franchise quarterback, they're excited about what they can bring and the progress they continue to make. The Steelers are ready to change course at quarterback. They want to go young after years of trying to make veteran options work, and Allar and Howard are the best bets as to who will get the job in 2027.

Also read Eagles vs. Steelers predictions roundup: Who’s picking the Birds to end their seven-game slide

If they want to bring in a veteran option to provide depth and support, Mason Rudolph will probably be their top choice, if he chooses to take the job. It's not time to completely rule out quarterback in the first round, but if Mike McCarthy and Omar Khan are ready to roll with their in-house options, there's a clear next top priority for this team. Wide receiver has been a need in Pittsburgh for some time.

After failing to land Brandon Aiyuk, Khan made a move forhas taken more time than expected to find his footing in the NFL, but may finally be coming into his own. Germie Bernard looks like he has a bright future as a second-round rookie, and it feels like the next move at the position is to shoot even higher with a draft pick.

Advertisement

Names like Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker out of Indiana, Cam Coleman out of Texas, and Reed Harris out of Arizona State all seem to fit what Pittsburgh would be looking for. Pittsburgh needs an outside option who provides speed as a deep threat and contested-catch ability. This team has craved a bigger wideout who has speed for years, but also needs someone who can be reliable in crucial catch situations.

Essentially, they need an improved DK Metcalf and Pittman Jr. Someone who can shine in big moments and is great at creating separation, making life easier for whoever their quarterback is. The Steelers are looking for a true WR1. They don't need to walk into Pittsburgh and immediately be a star, but they need to have the potential to be. And it shouldn't take much time to start making an impact within the offense.

Bernard, Wilson and a rookie could be the future of the position. The Steelers will hope so. And if they're ready to roll with one of their young quarterbacks, look for wideout to be their top priority in the 2027 NFL Draft this spring. Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019.

A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.