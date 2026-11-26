Aaron Rodgers was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after a scorched-earth interview blasting coach Mike McCarthy. Former Packers teammate T.J. Lang called the tirade despicable, while Steelers players focused on Friday's game against Denver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers terminated Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, sending the veteran quarterback immediately to waivers after he launched a blistering critique of head coach Mike McCarthy and the team's locker room culture. The move follows Rodgers' unfiltered appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, where he detailed serious grievances regarding coaching failures and personal betrayals that ultimately led to his departure from the franchise.

Rodgers accused McCarthy of sleeping through film meetings, missing critical walkthroughs, and displaying poor decision-making during live games. He alleged that the head coach compromised the team's integrity by breaking the halftime huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles and shouting, "1-2-3, Packers," a clear reference to his previous tenure with Green Bay rather than his current role with Pittsburgh.

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Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media on Wednesday evening and admitted to the embarrassing locker room miscue. He acknowledged that referring to the Steelers as the Packers in front of his players was a mistake that he found deeply regrettable. Despite the controversy, McCarthy confirmed that the organization stands firmly behind him and has no plans to replace the head coach.

The situation escalated when Rodgers revealed he learned of his benching via a phone call from teammate Pat Freiermuth on Tuesday night. McCarthy stated that the Steelers had attempted to contact Rodgers directly but were unable to reach him, relying instead on communications with his agent to handle the transactional aspects of his release.

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Former teammate T.J. Lang, now an analyst for the Detroit Lions radio broadcasts, heavily criticized Rodgers for what he described as a despicable betrayal of team privacy. Lang told 97.1 The V1 that Rodgers adopted a victim mentality reminiscent of past complaints he made about other coaches. Lang noted that he has not spoken to Rodgers in approximately five years and shared this sentiment with other former teammates in a private group chat.

Lang emphasized that Rodgers has blacklisted numerous former teammates and coaches by airing personal grievances in the public domain. He expressed disdain for the quarterback's approach, stating that the behavior was unnecessary and damaging to professional relationships that had existed for years within the tight-knit NFL community.

Steelers players largely remained silent about the drama to maintain team focus ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Denver Broncos. Veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth declined to elaborate on the situation, stating that any comments would be difficult and counterproductive to the team's goals. He insisted that his only priority was winning the upcoming game.

Freiermuth confirmed that he called Rodgers on Tuesday night solely to check on him following the benching decision. He reiterated that he has nothing further to add regarding the interpersonal conflict and remained focused on the locker room dynamics and the challenges presented by the opposing defense.

Rookie quarterback Drew Allar also refused to comment on the allegations, choosing instead to express respect for his predecessor. Allar described the situation as sad and acknowledged the lessons he learned while training with Rodgers. He wished his former teammate well in his next chapter without engaging in the public dispute.

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With Rodgers off the roster, the Steelers will start backup Mason Rudolph against Denver. Rudolph, who is familiar with the offensive system, steps into a high-pressure role with the team sitting at a 6-4 record. The organization hopes to weather the storm and keep their playoff aspirations intact.

The release marks the end of a turbulent tenure for Rodgers in Pittsburgh. The team remains in contention, but the media distraction poses a risk to their cohesion. The upcoming game serves as a critical test of resilience for the coaching staff and the remaining roster members.

McCarthy's position appears secure for the immediate future, but the team must rally around Rudolph to maintain momentum. The coaching staff is expected to emphasize discipline and unity as they navigate the transition. The outcome against Denver will likely set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Rodgers' future remains uncertain as he enters the waiver process. Teams may submit claims for his contract, but his recent public comments could influence other organizations' decisions. He is expected to make a decision regarding his retirement or a move to a different league.

The Steelers' front office has prioritized stability, ensuring that the coaching staff retains full support. They aim to minimize external noise and allow the players to focus on football. The message from the locker room is clear: the team moves forward together without looking back.