The Pittsburgh Steelers are supporting head coach Mike McCarthy after Aaron Rodgers accused him of sleeping in meetings and chanting a Packers slogan, then released Rodgers following his benching.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have firmly declared their support for head coach Mike McCarthy following explosive allegations made by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers publicly criticized McCarthy during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, claiming the head coach falls asleep during team meetings and is unwell. The organization has decided not to make any immediate changes to the coaching staff despite the public fallout.

Rodgers was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Steelers officially released Rodgers shortly after his interview aired on Wednesday. This dramatic turn of events occurred just days after the four-time MVP went on national television to air his grievances about the team leadership.

Also read Steelers cut QB Aaron Rodgers after benching, accusations against head coach Mike McCarthy

McCarthy addressed the accusations directly, admitting that the halftime chant of 1, 2, 3 Packers during the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was an embarrassing moment. He described the subsequent meeting as very direct and honest, stating he appreciated the opportunity to discuss issues that had been on players' minds. McCarthy emphasized that he loves the urgency everyone showed coming out of that session.

When asked why he remains the right person to guide the team forward, McCarthy did not mince words. He simply answered that he knows how to win and that is the facts. He also noted that the situation in Philadelphia was very emotional and that there had been conversations prior to the halftime remarks. He acknowledged a difference of opinion regarding the comments but stood by his leadership.

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Former Packers teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling, now a Steelers wide receiver, expressed his dismay at the public rupture. Valdes-Scantling highlighted his close friendship with Rodgers, noting that the quarterback opened many doors for him and taught him much about football. He stated that seeing such a fallout is something no one ever wants to witness.

The reunion of McCarthy and Rodgers was originally hoped to bring magic to Pittsburgh, given their past success with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. They won Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers in 2010. Instead of finding that synergy, the partnership has ended with Rodgers walking out the door while McCarthy remains in place.

McCarthy replaced Mike Tomlin after Tomlin stepped down in January. The team had high hopes for a playoff run with this combination. However, the public nature of the dispute has shifted the narrative entirely. Rodgers is now without a team as the NFL world reacts to the unprecedented public criticism of a head coach.

The situation has drawn widespread attention from sports figures and analysts. Many are questioning how these events will affect Rodgers' legacy in the long term. The Steelers are moving forward with McCarthy and have indicated that the current coaching staff retains the full backing of the organization.

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Rodgers' future in the NFL is now highly uncertain. He is out after a brief and turbulent stint in Pittsburgh. The team is preparing to move forward with Mason Rudolph and the rest of the roster under McCarthy's direction.

The story continues to develop as more reactions come in from around the league. The Steelers must now focus on their remaining games with a new quarterback dynamic. McCarthy remains steadfast in his role, citing his track record of winning as the primary justification for his position.