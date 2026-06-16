Steelers Sign Veteran LB For Third Stint With Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a familiar face at outside linebacker. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have re-signed Jacoby Windmon,

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Johnny Johnson III dives for additional yardage as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Houston won 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn ImagesAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have re-signed Jacoby Windmon, marking his third different official stint with the organization. During his collegiate career at UNLV and Michigan State from 2019 to 2023, Windmon racked up a total of 223 tackles and 18.5 sacks across 41 games.

The Steelers signed Windmon as an undrafted free agent in May 2024, and he recorded 11 tackles during the preseason that year before getting released at final roster cuts. Pittsburgh later added Windmon to its practice squad that October, but the Carolina Panthers signed him to their active roster and kept him around for the rest of the year.

The Panthers waived Windmon at final roster cuts last August, opening the door for Pittsburgh to sign him to its practice squad in October. Windmon was cut several weeks later, though, and Carolina scooped him back up to close out the 2025 campaign. After being waived by the Panthers in May, Windmon signed with the UFL's Columbus Aviators and posted seven tackles with 3.5 sacks over three games.

Windmon, who was also among those trying out at Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp in May, will look to make an impact for the team in his third-straight year with the team. Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.





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