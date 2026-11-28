The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 8-2 to improve their record to 7-4, led by strong defensive performances and key offensive stops.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos on November 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The victory improved the Steelers record to 7-4 while the Broncos fell to 8-2. This result occurred during a chaotic week for Pittsburgh that included the benching of Aaron Rodgers. The team responded to the adversity with a dominant performance.

Defensive Dominance and Ramsey Performance

Jalen Ramsey returned to his elite form for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense during the first half of the game. The 31-year-old cornerback recorded a crucial 36-yard interception return for a touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Ramsey allowed just 21 yards in coverage throughout the contest. His performance reminded observers of his likely Hall of Fame status. The entire Steelers defense appeared energized by the surrounding drama. They executed their assignments with precision against the Denver offense.

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Herbig Returns With Vengeance After Injury

Linebacker Nick Herbig reestablished himself as a key defender after missing the Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 24-year-old sat out the previous game due to rib and hip injuries. He returned against the Broncos with a sack on the opposing quarterback and made significant plays against the run. Herbig finished with four total tackles. This marked his highest tackle count in a single game since Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His energy and physicality were immediate impacts upon his return.

Rookie Everette Steps Up in Expanded Role

Rookie cornerback Emani Rogers delivered his most impressive performance of the season during this matchup. The third-round pick out of Georgia has been thrust into a larger role recently. This opportunity arose after Joey Porter Jr. held out and was subsequently traded to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Rogers allowed only 33 yards in coverage against Denver. He has steadily gained confidence in his coverage assignments and route recognition.

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Running Game Controls Tempo and Keeps Clock

Rico Dowdle managed the running attack effectively despite committing the only turnover of the game. He fumbled late in the third quarter but recovered from that isolated error. On 11 carries, Dowdle ran for 71 yards and helped control the tempo of the contest. This performance contrasted with the struggles of Jaylen Warren, who accumulated 46 yards on 20 carries. Dowdle's efficiency allowed the Steelers to maintain possession and manage the game clock.

Linebackers and Defensive Line Continue Strong Play

Payton Wilson bounced back from a rough Week 10 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals with a strong showing against Denver. He followed the successful performance he had against the Eagles with another solid game. Donte Jackson also continued to thrive in the middle of the Steelers defense. He did not allow any yards in coverage for a second straight week. Jackson also did not miss a tackle for the fourth consecutive contest. The defensive line held its ground in pass protection as well.

Spencer Anderson Resumes Starting Role Successfully

Spencer Anderson resumed his starting role at left guard after Mason McCormick was placed on the reserve injured list. McCormick suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him from the lineup. Anderson's return against the Philadelphia Eagles had been shaky. However, he completely flipped the script against the Broncos. Anderson opened up rushing lanes for the backs and did not allow a single pressure in pass protection. His stabilization of the offensive line was a key factor in the offensive success.