Steelers QB Mason Rudolph credits 'adversity' for Black Friday win over Broncos
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph explained how he and his teammates achieved a surprising upset over the Broncos on Black Friday.
After a wild past few days featuring drama involving Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to defy expectations and pull off a surprising upset on Black Friday, 27-5 over the Denver Broncos.
Earlier this week, the shocking news hit that Aaron Rodgers would be inactive for Friday's game, with Mason Rudolph starting at quarterback. That led to a wild interview in which Rodgers discussed his side of the situation and made claims about head coach Mike McCarthy. The four-time MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback was subsequently released by the Steelers.
Rudolph took over on Friday, and while he didn't have a standout performance, he spoke about the team facing "adversity" and stepping up.
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