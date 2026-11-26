Steelers President Art Rooney II Backs Mike McCarthy, Calls Out Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the biggest spotlight in the NFL on them after Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and called out his former he
Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with Steelers President Art Rooney II during a practice session at Saint Vincent College.
Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand called out his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, with multiple accusations, including sleeping during meetings and calling the team the Packers during halftime of a game. But Rodgers is the only one who's gone. The Steelers benched and eventually released their former starting quarterback just days before his 43rd birthday, ending an almost two-year run together.
Afterward,of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney shared his support for McCarthy while making it known that Rodgers was an issue within the organization.
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