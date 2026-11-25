The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers after two straight losses, and multiple players are upset with first-year head coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers accused McCarthy of snoring in meetings and missing walk-throughs, while Mason Rudolph will start Friday against the Broncos.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will start Mason Rudolph in his place for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. The decision comes after two straight losses and growing frustration within the team.

Rodgers will be inactive as the fourth-stringer behind Will Howard and Drew Allar. Rudolph is 1-5 in his previous six starts. Rodgers went scorched earth on head coach Mike McCarthy in a shocking interview Wednesday. He accused McCarthy of snoring during meetings and missing walk-throughs.

Also read Steelers Benching Aaron Rodgers For Mason Rudolph Against Broncos Sparks Conflict With Coach McCarthy

Rodgers Claims McCarthy Snoring In Meetings

Rodgers said McCarthy is unwell due to his snoring during meetings. He also claimed McCarthy recently said Packers in a halftime speech instead of Steelers. Rodgers said last Wednesday, in preparation for the loss to the Eagles, McCarthy came in 10 minutes late to a quarterbacks meeting and began snoring. He alleged the coach woke up, rattled papers and began snoring again, then walked out.

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Rodgers also claimed McCarthy missed Friday's walk-through session, didn't come to a protective assignments session, and missed Saturday's morning meeting. Rodgers alleged that McCarthy has lost some of the guys on the roster. He said the nail in the coffin was Sunday's halftime speech. The Steelers lost 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Rodgers then did a media session Tuesday ahead of Friday's home game vs. the Broncos. The team allowed Rodgers to skip Wednesday's practice. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the relationship between Rodgers and McCarthy has not been in a good place. A path back together is considered highly unlikely.

McCarthy Facing Widespread Frustration Among Players

The frustration is not just with Rodgers. Multiple position groups have been upset, and McCarthy has not been what some offensive players hoped for. Frustration has been growing among everyone for weeks. The Rodgers benching is just the start of what's being revealed publicly.

Players who were used to having Mike Tomlin have struggled with the change. The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin as head coach. They hoped the veteran leader would be an asset for an experienced roster that was set to go all-in for this season, the final campaign for Rodgers. The Steelers were 6-2 coming out of their bye and tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North before their meeting in Week 10.

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Rodgers and the offense started slow before losing 38-18 in front of a primetime audience. Pittsburgh looked to have an easy win against the Philadelphia Eagles, who had lost seven straight games, in Week 11. But they lost 19-16 amid another poor outing by Rodgers. Not all of the blame can go to Rodgers.

His leading receiver, DK Metcalf, was ejected in the third quarter for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Eagles. The quarterback was sacked five times for -45 yards. The running game only netted 73 yards on 20 carries, and Rodgers was the leading rusher with 29 yards on five attempts.

Postseason Hopes Hang On Bench Decision

While the 42-year-old Rodgers is no longer an MVP candidate, he led the Steelers to a 6-4 start by throwing for 2,241 yards, along with 16 touchdown passes to six interceptions. This shocking change comes while the Steelers occupy an AFC Wild Card spot, meaning their postseason chances may hinge on this decision. It remains to be seen how the locker room will react to Rodgers being benched for Rudolph.

If Rudolph struggles against the Broncos, McCarthy could face more scrutiny from the veteran core of players that were already skeptical of the coach. A little cleaning of the house might be in order here for the Steelers this week.