The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph for Week 12, a decision that surprised the locker room and reportedly was not popular among players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a stunning quarterback change, benching Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph ahead of Week 12's showdown with the Denver Broncos.

The team announced the move in a late-night statement on Tuesday, making the former four-time NFL MVP inactive for Friday's game. The decision reportedly was a coach's decision, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. The news came as a surprise to everyone, and it does not appear as though the Steelers' pivot from Rodgers to Rudolph was well-received within the locker room.

Also read Steelers bench Aaron Rodgers ahead of Broncos game, will start Mason Rudolph

McCarthy Announces Benching Decision To Team

As reported by The Athletic's Mike DeFabo and confirmed by sources to Steelers On SI, head coach Mike McCarthy officially spoke with the team regarding their resolution on that front during a scheduled 8 a.m. team meeting on the morning of November 25. DeFabo noted that it sounds like it was not a popular decision in the locker room. Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein reported that Rodgers was not at the facility for that meeting either.

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A spark is necessary for Pittsburgh's offense after posting a combined 477 yards of total offense in back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles following its Week 9 bye. With that being said, however, the timing and way in which the Steelers have gone about making the change to Rudolph and breaking the news that Rodgers was being benched almost seemed rushed, disjointed and like it came together quickly.

The team went from adamantly standing by Aaron Rodgers and tweaking the play-calling process in hope of providing a spark to turning to Mason Rudolph for said spark in a matter of hours, while The Athletic reported that the situation had been brewing for a while before reaching a point of no return once he was benched. Regardless, it still feels like there's more to the story behind the scenes that led to this decision being reached.

Rodgers Hired For Final NFL Season

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $22.5 million contract for what he said will be his final NFL season. The Steelers hired McCarthy, who coached Rodgers in Green Bay, in January, in hopes of a blissful reunion that appears to have turned sour. This season has been a struggle, but that doesn't make the news any less jarring for both him and the rest of the team.

Given how well-liked Rodgers is in the locker room and the fact that he's an NFL legend, Pittsburgh turning its back on him is going to have reverberating effects. The move is a significant gamble for the Steelers' offense, though it wouldn't come as a surprise if the coaching staff has a hard time getting the team to fully buy in over the final seven weeks of the regular season despite being 6-4 and in the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

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Reverberating Effects Of QB Switch On Team

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.