The team owner said it was the right move to cut Rodgers after his recent “insubordination.”

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II made it crystal clear that he’s in Mike McCarthy’s corner amid the head coach’s explosive feud with the quarterback — saying Rodgers’ actions this week were out of bounds.

“I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond,” RooneyAaron Rodgers, left, and Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy are involved in an unprecedented feud that sparked over play-calling duties. McCarthy, left, claimed Rodgers issued an ultimatum, and Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the team did the right thing by cutting the quarterback.

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“The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization,” he continued. “When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that.