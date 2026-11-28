After winning the AFC player of the week, Broncos’ Jonah Coleman managed just 1.7 yards per carry against the Steelers

Jonah Coleman #20 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by Payton Wilson #41 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

turned to a heavy personnel package, hoping to create a lane for the half-yard he needed. It was an opportunity for the Denver ground game to build on last week’s All 11 players lined up near the line of scrimmage in a goal-line formation — power vs. power. The Broncos pulled new starting left guard Matt Peart to the right side, while the rest of the line surged forward.

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He looked to follow Peart, but nothing was there. Denver’s entire offensive line got little push, as the Steelers created a stout wall of black jerseys. Coleman tried to bounce it outside — asince re-entering the lineup — but Steelers linebacker Nic Herbig shed fullback Adam Prentice’s block with ease and brought down the rookie well short of the sticks.to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.