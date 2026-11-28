The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-5 on Black Friday behind two defensive touchdowns and a Mason Rudolph scoring pass, less than 24 hours after former coach Mike Tomlin called the situation a dumpster fire and days after Aaron Rodgers was released.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-5 on Black Friday at a rainy Acrisure Stadium, delivering a resounding statement victory less than 24 hours after their former head coach called the Steelers present a dumpster fire and just over 48 hours after what Prime Video broadcaster Al Michaels described as the shot heard round the football world.

It came just days after the team released quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers now released and signs and pictures of No. 8 removed around Acrisure Stadium, Mason Rudolph and Mike McCarthy proved they might survive the chaos after all. Rudolph completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, doing what was needed to facilitate a fast start for Pittsburgh. The Steelers jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead behind touchdowns from T.J.

Also read Week 12 Fantasy Football Start Em' Sit Em': Mason Rudolph VS Bo Nix

Steelers Snap Skid Behind Mason Rudolph

Watt and DK Metcalf. Rudolph was introduced as the starting quarterback to an initial roar from the crowd. The Steelers are now 7-4 and snapped a two-game skid with the win, moving into second place in the AFC North and the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture, pending Sunday results. T.J.

Watt and Jalen Ramsey returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, respectively, and the Steelers defense silenced Bo Nix. Watt recovered a fumble in the end zone in the first quarter, and Ramsey posted a 36-yard pick-six in the second period. On Monday, after the Steelers dropped a second consecutive game, McCarthy reiterated that Rodgers was his quarterback.

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One day later, Rudolph was named the Steelers starter, and Rodgers was listed as inactive in an X post at 11:10 p.m. Then on Wednesday, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and claimed McCarthy slept during meetings, broke down a halftime huddle with 1-2-3 Packers and missed walkthroughs. Rodgers was released by the Steelers later that day, and the organization has since reiterated its belief in McCarthy.

Rodgers also claimed he was barred from the Steelers facility in a shocking text to Al Michaels. Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II expressed full confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy amidst his ongoing rift with Aaron Rodgers. With their win Friday, the Steelers demonstrated that the belief in McCarthy was warranted. The phrase refers to standing by one's principles.

Rooney Backs McCarthy Amidst Feud

Rodgers wore No. 8 with the Steelers. Denver got on the board with a safety and crept closer with a field goal, but Pittsburgh managed to create some breathing room before halftime. Chris Boswell connected on a field goal, and Ramsey returned an errant pass from Nix 36 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-5. Neither offense managed much in the second half.

Nix struggled the whole game, and Rudolph did not need to do much more. By that point, the Steelers had already made their statement and produced a sample showing that perhaps the organization is not scrambling after all. Maybe they can rebound from the chaos Rodgers left them with. The Steelers formula is to win ugly, leaning on defense, run game and special teams.

It was their best path to victory with Aaron Rodgers, and it remains so with the four-time NFL MVP no longer in the picture. In their first game following a turbulent several days that came with the fallout of Rodgers release, two defensive touchdowns helped the Steelers handle business on Black Friday.

Having an older team can be a concern when it comes to health, but in terms of weathering storms, veterans like 37-year-old defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and 32-year-old stars in linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are a tremendous benefit. For years, it has not been uncommon for teams to undergo a tumultuous week only to show up in a big way in their first game after.

Last year, the Jets won their first game after trading their two best defensive players in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The Colts won their first game after trading multiple key players at this year trade deadline. In three of the past four seasons, a team that fired its coach during the regular season won its next game, including the 2022 Colts, 2023 Raiders and 2024 Saints.

It would not have been shocking to see Pittsburgh put together a poor performance after Rodgers essentially threw a grenade on the franchise culture with his explosive interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon. The future Hall of Fame quarterback undermined Mike McCarthy authority and viability to be the Steelers coach, and the team was left to deal with the consequences. But if anything, we learned about the great leadership in the Steelers locker room.

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The Steelers entered this week with the league No. 7 scoring defense, and the weather conditions were poor. Black Friday in Pittsburgh will be a day to forget in Bo Nix career. Against Pittsburgh, the third-year quarterback put together the kind of performance that he has had way too many of in his short time in the NFL: a reluctance or inability to push the ball downfield, poor accuracy on his throws and a couple of terrible decisions.

Broncos Struggle With Turnovers

Nix first two turnovers should not have happened. In the first quarter, he seemed to lose grip of the ball after pump-faking a pass, only for the ball to roll into the end zone, where it was recovered by Watt for a TD. On Ramsey pick-six, his pass sailed into no man land between an underneath and overhead receiver, where Ramsey could get the easy interception.

Outside the turnovers, the former first-round pick had way too many errant pass attempts, which were wobbly or too low for his intended target. Nix is very good at avoiding sacks and has shown a clutch gene throughout his career. But the Broncos, a team led by its defense, cannot rely on his ability to put full games together.

It is why it is paramount for promising rookie running back Jonah Coleman and Denver run game to show consistency, to take the load. D.K. Metcalf appeared to show his support for Rodgers after hauling in what was arguably his best catch since joining the Steelers in the first quarter. While celebrating in the end zone, Metcalf signed stand on business, 8 in American Sign Language.

While there was still the stray No. 8 jersey in the stands at a rainy Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers began emerging from the rubble behind inspired play from a dominant defense. Nix gifted Pittsburgh an early touchdown when the ball slipped out of his hand on Denver second possession and bounced into the end zone while he was pressured by Watt and Nick Herbig. Watt fell on it to send a jolt through the mist.

Mike Tomlin calls Steelers situation following Aaron Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy feud a dumpster fire. Pittsburgh loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night opened the door for the Broncos to take sole possession of first place in the AFC West on Friday. Denver missed the opportunity and will instead settle for a tie at the top of the division standings, at least for now.

Michaels Details Rodgers Text Message

Save for a second-quarter safety by linebacker Alex Singleton when he tackled running back Jaylen Warren in the Pittsburgh end zone, the Broncos mustered little on a day that in some ways felt like a referendum on the way one of the league premier franchises goes about its business. Prime Video NFL play-by-play announcer Al Michaels shed more light on Rodgers turbulent exit from the Steelers, sharing that Rodgers sent him a text message about his release.

Earlier today, I heard from Aaron, Michaels said during the broadcast in the fourth quarter. He said, A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. Rodgers made a series of allegations about McCarthy focus and work ethic.

He claimed the coach had been caught snoring during team meetings and had recently ended a speech by inadvertently saying, one, two, three, Packers. Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy family members getting involved in public Steelers feud. Mike McCarthy oldest daughter defends her dad against Aaron Rodgers nasty attacks. The Associated Press contributed to this report.