The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers and named Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos after a rift with coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers was excused from work Wednesday and his future with the team is uncertain.

The Pittsburgh Steelers stunned the National Football League on Tuesday night by benching four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and naming Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback for Friday's crucial matchup against the Denver Broncos. The decision marks a dramatic turning point in a turbulent season for the franchise, which is currently locked in a fierce race for the AFC North title and a potential playoff berth.

Team officials announced the change late Tuesday after Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy experienced a significant clash over multiple football-related issues concerning the team's offensive strategy. Rodgers was excused from work on Wednesday and did not attend a team meeting or practice, signaling the depth of the disagreement between the star quarterback and the head coach.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph to Start Against Broncos

The rift between Rodgers and McCarthy has been strained for weeks, but sources indicate that tensions hit a new low on Tuesday. Rodgers reportedly requested several changes to the offensive approach that McCarthy did not immediately agree to implement. This philosophical divergence appears to have sealed the coach's decision to remove the veteran from the starting lineup.

Rodgers, who is 42 years old, had re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal with plans to retire after the 2026 campaign. He was reunited with McCarthy, who previously coached him with the Green Bay Packers, in hopes of rekindling their Super Bowl-winning chemistry. However, Rodgers has struggled significantly this season, completing only 60.9 percent of his passes.

His statistical output reflects the struggles, with 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions resulting in a passer rating of 86.6. This rating represents the lowest of his entire professional career and underscores the pressure on the franchise to find a more consistent offensive leader during the final seven games of the regular season.

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Rudolph, who attended Oklahoma State from 2014 to 2017, brings a different skill set to the Steelers. During his college career, he threw for 13,618 yards and 92 touchdowns in 42 games. His standout senior season in 2017 saw him lead the Big 12 in passing yards with 4,904 and throw for 37 touchdowns, earning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Steelers selected Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft, where he spent his first six seasons backing up established starters like Ben Roethlisberger, Mitchell Trubisky, and Kenny Pickett. When Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in 2019, Rudolph started eight games with a 5-3 record.

Rudolph also started the final three regular-season games in 2023 in place of Pickett, going 3-0 and leading the team to the AFC playoffs. Although he started five games for the Titans in 2024 with a 1-4 record and a career-high nine interceptions, he re-signed with Pittsburgh ahead of the last season.

Will Howard is now set to move up to the backup quarterback position following the depth chart shuffle. Howard, a 25-year-old dual-threat prospect, led Ohio State to a national championship win in 2024 before being drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth round in 2025.

Howard began his rookie season on injured reserve with a fractured hand but was activated in mid-November. Despite taking second-team reps behind Rodgers, he was passed over for Rudolph on the current depth chart. His physical frame and athletic ability remain an intriguing option if the team needs to make another change.

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Drew Allar, the current third-string quarterback, represents the high-upside option for the Steelers. Allar led Penn State to a 26-9 record over four seasons and accounted for 73 total touchdowns. The club reportedly rebuilt his fundamentals from the ground up after drafting him in the third round this past April.

In one preseason showing, Allar completed 10-of-13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, earning a passer rating of 154.8 while adding a rushing score. McCarthy praised the draft pick, stating that the team felt they were acquiring a first-round talent when they selected him.

The reaction from the locker room has been muted, with players expressing that they have no choice but to accept the coaching decision. One player noted on social media that the quarterback situation had to be fine with the team, highlighting the unity required to navigate this unexpected shift.

NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Steelers are not currently inclined to release Rodgers. However, the situation remains fluid and could deteriorate if the relationship between the quarterback and the coach does not improve in the coming days.

The team does not want an unhappy Rodgers remaining in the locker room for the final six weeks of the season. If Rodgers and McCarthy cannot reach an agreement, the possibility remains that Rodgers may have played his last snap for Pittsburgh.

For now, the Steelers are betting on Rudolph to stabilize the offense against a tough Broncos defense. If Rudolph fails to deliver, or if the internal conflict continues to fester, the front office may be forced to reconsider its entire quarterback strategy for the remainder of the 2026 season.