The Steelers have made a shocking decision surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Broncos.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season is starting to unravel. The team has now dropped back-to-back games, first getting blown out 38-18 by the Bengals before suffering an embarrassing 19-16 defeat to the Eagles on Sunday.

The loss to Philadelphia was especially bad because the Eagles had just lost seven straight games and were leaning on third-string quarterback Joe Milton after losing Jalen Hurts and benching Tanner McKee. And once again, the story was much the same for Pittsburgh, with Aaron Rodgers struggling to get the offense going. Rodgers finished 30 of 44 for 227 yards and one touchdown, while taking five sacks. The loss dropped the Steelers to 6-4 on the season.

Also read A Steelers Shocker: Aaron Rodgers Benched By Pittsburgh, Will Be Inactive vs. Broncos

Now, Pittsburgh has officially made a shocking decision, with NFL insider Tom Pelissero reporting that Mason Rudolph will start in place of Rodgers in Friday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, with Rodgers inactive. What's surprising is that it's a coach's decision, not injury-related, according to Pelissero. More news: Ravens Make Sudden QB Decision Days After Embarrassing Panthers Loss Rodgers' 2026 hasn't been great, but it hasn't been a complete disaster either, making the decision even more interesting.

Through 10 games, he's thrown for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. For a 42-year-old quarterback playing possibly his last NFL season, those numbers aren't bad. But he's also been inconsistent, throwing for under 200 yards in two of the last three games, and completing just 60.9% of his passes, one of the lowest marks of his career. Rudolph, meanwhile, is a familiar face in Pittsburgh.

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The 31-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent most of his career with the team before a brief stint with the Titans in 2024. He returned to Pittsburgh last season, giving the team another veteran presence in the quarterback room. Rudolph has appeared in 38 career games, making 19 starts and throwing for 4,925 yards and 30 touchdowns with 22 interceptions.

More news: Browns Could Have Another Weapon in the Backfield Against Raiders More news: Jets’ David Bailey Gets Lofty 10-Year Prediction Amid Historic Rookie Season Despite their recent struggles, the Steelers are still in the playoff hunt. At 6-4, they currently sit seventh in the AFC, giving them the final playoff spot as things stand right now. Cleveland also sits at 6-4 and holds the sixth seed through the tiebreaker.

The Steelers still have a realistic path to get into the postseason, but they clearly believe the offense needs a spark that Rodgers can't provide. Pittsburgh has seven regular season games left, beginning with Denver on Friday followed by the Texans, Jaguars, Panthers, Titans, and Ravens .

' season is starting to unravel. The team has now dropped back-to-back games, first getting blown out 38-18 by the Bengals before suffering an embarrassing 19-16 defeat to the Eagles on Sunday. The loss to Philadelphia was especially bad because the Eagles had just lost seven straight games and were leaning on third-string quarterback Joe Milton after losing Jalen Hurts and benching Tanner McKee.struggling to get the offense going.

Rodgers finished 30 of 44 for 227 yards and one touchdown, while taking five sacks. The loss dropped the Steelers to 6-4 on the season. Rodgers' 2026 hasn't been great, but it hasn't been a complete disaster either, making the decision even more interesting. Through 10 games, he's thrown for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.

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For a 42-year-old quarterback playing possibly his last NFL season, those numbers aren't bad. But he's also been inconsistent, throwing for under 200 yards in two of the last three games, and completing just 60.9% of his passes, one of the lowest marks of his career. Rudolph, meanwhile, is a familiar face in Pittsburgh.

The 31-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent most of his career with the team before a brief stint with the Titans in 2024. He returned to Pittsburgh last season, giving the team another veteran presence in the quarterback room. Rudolph has appeared in 38 career games, making 19 starts and throwing for 4,925 yards and 30 touchdowns with 22 interceptions.

Despite their recent struggles, the Steelers are still in the playoff hunt. At 6-4, they currently sit seventh in the AFC, giving them the final playoff spot as things stand right now. Cleveland also sits at 6-4 and holds the sixth seed through the tiebreaker. The Steelers still have a realistic path to get into the postseason, but they clearly believe the offense needs a spark that Rodgers can't provide.

Pittsburgh has seven regular season games left, beginning with Denver on Friday followed by the Texans, Jaguars, Panthers, Titans, and Ravens .