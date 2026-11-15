Steelers Legend Jack Ham Released From Hospital After Medical Emergency

PITTSBURGH — Jack Ham is one of the best players in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he recently suffered a medical scare that he is recovering from.

Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former linebacker Jack Ham looks before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-3.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports PITTSBURGH — Jack Ham is one of the best players in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he recently suffered a medical scare that he is recovering from. Penn State play-by-play broadcaster Steve Jones reported during the pre-game show for their Week 11 matchup vs. Minnesota at Beavers Stadium that Ham was released from the University of Washington Hospital and is back in home in Pittsburgh.

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Penn State head coach Matt Campbell praised the University of Washington medical personnel for saving Ham's life after the 28-25 win. Jones also said Ham would've been home yesterday, on Nov. 13, had the FAA not grounded all departing flights, but was able to get back home today, on Nov. 14. Ham grew up in Johnstown, Pa, and played for Bishop McCort High School before starring at Penn State from 1968 to 1970.

He was a two-time First-team All-East in 1969 and 1970 and was a consensus All-American in 1970, and led the Nittany Lions to back-to-back 11-0 seasons in 1968 and 1969, finishing with 251 tackles in his three seasons as a starting linebacker. The Steelers selected Ham in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft with the 34th overall pick and he soon became one of the best players in franchise and NFL history.

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Oct 28, 1979; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Ham in action against the Dallas Cowboys at Three Rivers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ham became a starting outside linebacker for the Steelers as a rookie, and his pass defense and great tackling made him a dominant player in the The Steelers won four Super Bowls with Ham, and he was an eight-time consecutive Pro Bowl honoree, 1973 to 1980, six-time consecutive First-team All-Pro honoree, 1974 to 1979, and a two-time Second-team All-Pro honoree, 1973 and 1980.

Ham finished with 160 starts in 162 games in 12 seasons from 1971 to 1982, with 32 interceptions and 21 fumble recoveries, leading all non-defensive backs with 53 takeaways and his 32 picks the third-most. His play landed him on the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams, plus the Steelers All-Time Team and Hall of Honor.

The 77-year-old is among a few remaining living Steel Curtain members, like fellow linebacker Jack Lambert, defensive tackle "Mean Joe" Greene, cornerback Mel Blount and safetyDominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics.

He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.