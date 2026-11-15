Steelers Mason McCormick Injured in Air Cast During Loss to Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Mason McCormick was carted off the field with a lower leg injury during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving a hoLe in the offensive line.

The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a difficult Sunday night at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 15, 2026. The contest marked a challenging return to action for Pittsburgh following their bye week. Aaron Rodgers faced immediate pressure from a dominant Bengals defensive front. He missed his first eight passing attempts without finding rhythm.

The Steelers struggled to establish any momentum on the ground game. Cincinnati's defensive line refused to yield space, forcing Pittsburgh to punt on their first three drives. The offense appeared stagnant and unable to generate consistent first downs. This early struggle highlighted the difficulties facing the visiting squad.

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A critical turning point occurred late in the first half involving a serious injury to starting left guard Mason McCormick. McCormick, who had played every offensive snap at his position for the Steelers in 2026, went down during a third-and-eight situation. The play resulted in a sack of Aaron Rodgers against defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

McCormick appeared to suffer a lower-leg or right ankle injury while attempting to hold his block. He remained on the field in visible distress as medical staff rushed to his aid. Trainers quickly placed an air cast on his injured leg before carting him off the field. The severity of the moment was clear as players from both teams offered support.

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Kicker Chris Boswell managed to provide the first points for Pittsburgh after the injury occurred. He hit a forty-five yard field goal to give the Steelers a brief lead. However, the team officially ruled McCormick out for the remainder of the game shortly after he was removed. His absence left a significant void in the offensive line rotation.

The coaching staff must now rely on backup options such as Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum. Anderson offers versatility as he has played multiple positions across the line. Backup center Ryan McCollum also provides depth and can shift positions as needed. The injury brings rookie Gennings Dunker into the spotlight despite previous injury reserve stints. This situation tests the depth of the unit significantly.

Former NFL player Kyle Long commented on the play via social media. He noted that the technique used to generate the tackle was ingenious but dangerous. The resulting single-leg takedown is a maneuver that should ideally be avoided. The injury highlights the physical toll of the NFL season. The Steelers look to stabilize their offense for the second half of the contest.