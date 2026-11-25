Pittsburgh Steelers announce Aaron Rodgers is inactive for the November 27 game against the Denver Broncos, shifting starting duties to Mason Rudolph following recent struggles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization confirmed on Thursday that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be listed as inactive for their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos. The decision, scheduled for the game on Friday, November 27, marks a significant shift in the team's roster management as they attempt to reverse a recent slump in the competitive AFC North conference.

Recent Performance Triggers Roster Decision

The move to sideline Rodgers follows a difficult stretch for the franchise, which has suffered two consecutive defeats with Rodgers starting at quarterback. The most recent loss occurred on Sunday, November 22, when the Steelers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 19-16. Rodgers completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for a total of 227 yards and recorded one touchdown in that contest, but the team failed to secure a victory.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers, Name Mason Rudolph Starter, Rodgers Inactive vs. Broncos

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff have been evaluating the offensive performance closely over the past week. The loss to Philadelphia dropped the Steelers to a 6-4 record for the 2026 season. This standing ties them for second place in the AFC North division alongside the Cleveland Browns. The Cincinnati Bengals currently lead the division, holding a one-game advantage over Pittsburgh and Cleveland as the schedule moves into the final stretch of the regular season.

Locker Room Dynamics and Coaching Meetings

Reports from the team facility indicate that extensive meetings have taken place over the last several days to determine the best path forward for the offense. These sessions included offensive strategy reviews, staff coordination meetings, and direct discussions with players. Specific meetings were held with Aaron Rodgers to address the issues surrounding the team's offensive output and execution during recent games.

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ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor provided details on the internal communications and locker room atmosphere leading up to the announcement. Pryor noted that everything appeared to be business as usual on Tuesday, with a standard one-hour walkthrough practice. She stated that if the decision to start Mason Rudolph had been finalized earlier, the practice duration would likely have been extended to allow for additional preparation and administrative adjustments.

Mason Rudolph Named Starting Quarterback

Mason Rudolph, age 35, has been identified as the active quarterback for the upcoming contest against the Denver Broncos. Rudolph is currently in his seventh NFL season, with six of those years spent playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has appeared in four games during the current 2026 campaign. The change suggests that the coaching staff believes a different perspective or energy from the quarterback position could help break the current losing streak.

Observations from inside the locker room after the previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals indicate a collaborative environment. Pryor reported seeing Rodgers, Rudolph, and others sitting together near Rudolph's locker at approximately 4:15 PM, engaging in conversation after most other players had departed. This interaction was viewed as notable and professional, signaling that the transition of duties is being handled with mutual respect and team unity.

Historical Context and Future Implications

Aaron Rodgers, age 42, has previously indicated that the 2026 season may be his final year in the NFL. This recent development adds a layer of complexity to the team's planning, as both the veteran leadership and the backup experience are key factors for the remainder of the schedule. The Steelers are currently one game behind first-place Cincinnati, making every remaining game critical for postseason positioning.

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The team will now focus on preparing for the high-profile matchup in Denver. Questions remain regarding whether Rodgers will attend Wednesday's practice sessions, with an 8:00 AM meeting and a noon practice scheduled. The community and fan base are closely watching how the coaching staff manages the quarterback situation as they aim to improve their win-loss record and secure a strong finish to the season.